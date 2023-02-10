Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies close out the weekend with a game against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night in the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the second of four matchups between the two clubs so far this season.
The two teams last met on February 10th when the Marlies lost 4-3 in overtime. Currently Toronto is 2-0-1-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and 18-5-2-0 when playing on the road.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side includes Adam Gaudette who has 31 points (19G, 12A) in 37 games, and Bobby McMann who has goals (3) in consecutive games. On the Checkers side, Riley Nash leads the team with 37 points (16G, 21A).
Puck drop is at 6:00pm on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023
- Colorado Falls to Stars in Shootout, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Askarov Backstops Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hogs Snatch Road Point in Shootout Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Suffer 4-3 Shootout Loss in Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Shut Out 5-0 By Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Griffins' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Come Up Empty-Handed To Thunderbirds - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Wolves Rout Wild 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Arvid Holm Notches Win And Ends With 23 Saves - Manitoba Moose
- Merkulov's Three Points Push P-Bruins Past Penguins in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Willman WOW's, Phantoms Thump Hartford 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Offense Shines in 6-2 Win Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Hofer Shuts Out Amerks for T-Birds' 9th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Phantoms in Homestand Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Stymied by Schmid in 3-0 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Schmid Perfect in 3-0 Victory Against Bears - Utica Comets
- Amerks Unveil 'Don Stevens Press Box' at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- LA Kings Sign Pheonix Copley to 1-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- A Butterfly's Strength: Behind Pink in the Rink's Jersey Design - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Roll out Annual 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Sign Defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL Contracts - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Aliaksei Protas Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game #47 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Marian Studenic from Texas - Texas Stars
- Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back
- Marlies Return from All-Star Break with Game against Charlotte Checkers
- Toronto Marlies Host Laval Rocket in Saturday Matinee
- Toronto Marlies Return Home to Host Laval Rocket
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Road Trip against Manitoba Moose