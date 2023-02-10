Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back

The Toronto Marlies close out the weekend with a game against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night in the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the second of four matchups between the two clubs so far this season.

The two teams last met on February 10th when the Marlies lost 4-3 in overtime. Currently Toronto is 2-0-1-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and 18-5-2-0 when playing on the road.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side includes Adam Gaudette who has 31 points (19G, 12A) in 37 games, and Bobby McMann who has goals (3) in consecutive games. On the Checkers side, Riley Nash leads the team with 37 points (16G, 21A).

Puck drop is at 6:00pm on AHLTV.

