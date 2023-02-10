Hofer Shuts Out Amerks for T-Birds' 9th Straight Win

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (24-17-1-4) played a flawless defensive game, downing the Rochester Americans (21-18-2-1) by a final score of 4-0 on Friday night inside Blue Cross Arena.

The two clubs' first meeting of the season began uneventfully, as the two clubs failed to generate much in the opening ten minutes. As the game's opening period moved along, Malcolm Subban's end of the ice started seeing more action, and the veteran Rochester goaltender had answers on each of the T-Birds' 11 first-period offerings.

At the other end, Joel Hofer had limited work in the opening frame but rose to the challenge on a one-time bid from Brett Murray at point-blank range to keep the game scoreless after 20 minutes.

Hofer himself kickstarted the Springfield offense just past the midpoint of regulation, as he fired a two-line pass up the right side to Matthew Peca. Peca crossed the offensive blue line to the left side of the ice. As he tried to slip a pass to the front, the puck ricocheted off a skate right back to Peca, who elevated a wrister past Subban to make it a 1-0 Springfield lead at 10:30.

6:25 later, after multiple chances to extend the lead got thwarted by Subban and the defense, the T-Birds finally picked up insurance. Griffin Luce fired a puck in wide of the goal, but Brady Lyle sneaked up on the play, grabbed the puck behind the net, and wrapped it around the near post to beat Subban and make it a 2-0 Springfield lead into the third.

The Amerks did all they could to try to empty the tank offensively, but each and every time, Hofer had an answer in the final 20 minutes, denying 14 more Rochester shots to secure his second shutout of the season and fifth of his AHL career. In the late stages, Springfield chipped in two empty-net goals: a power play tally by Martin Frk and a shorthanded finish by Matthew Highmore.

The T-Birds, by virtue of their ninth consecutive win, equaled their team record for most consecutive games with points (9) and set a new team mark for most consecutive road wins (5).

The T-Birds take a full week between games, as they continue a road swing on Friday, Feb. 17 in Providence against the Bruins, in search of their 10th consecutive triumph.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.