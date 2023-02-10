Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Wolf Pack

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Libor Hájek to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Hájek, 25, has appeared in 16 games with the Rangers this season, scoring a goal. The native of Smrcek, CZ, has appeared in 110 career NHL games, all with the Rangers, scoring 12 points (4 g, 8 a). Hájek has also skated in 94 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch. He has scored eleven points (2 g, 9 a) in those games.

Hájek appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack on a conditioning assignment during the 2021-22 season, scoring two assists. He also suited up for the Wolf Pack during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Selected in the second round, 37th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hájek was acquired by the Rangers via trade on February 26th, 2018.

The Wolf Pack return to the ice for the final game of their five-game homestand on Friday, February 10th, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Join us for Military Appreciation Night, featuring specialty military jerseys! To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.