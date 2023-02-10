Willman WOW's, Phantoms Thump Hartford 5-2

Hartford, CT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms returned to action following the All-Star Break and thumped the Hartford Wolf Pack by a 5-2 margin on Friday night at XL Center. Max Willman (5th, 6th) opened the scoring, and Sam Ersson continued his brilliant play in net with a 33-save performance. Willman's multi-goal night marked the third in his American Hockey League career and first since February 27, 2021 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Elliot Desnoyers (15th) scored a pivotal power-play goal late and Zayde Wisdom (2nd) struck in the second period assisted by Desnoyers. Olle Lycksell (9th) put the game away with an empty-netter while Bobby Brink and Cooper Marody both contributed a pair of assists apiece as part of the Phantoms' balanced scoring attack.

Lehigh Valley (23-17-5) and Hartford showed little rust and only jump in their first period back in action following the highly anticipated midseason break. Sam Ersson and Louie Domingue countered save-for-save in an opening stanza that combined for 25 shots on goal. Domingue stopped a glorious bid from Garrett Wilson from in-tight, and later in the frame, Austin Rueschhoff was robbed by Ersson who scrambled to his left to deny a chance at the left post.

But at the 16:34 mark, Max Willman cracked the goalie code with his fifth tally of the season to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 advantage. Bobby Brink threaded the needle from the right wing for Willman, who roofed a perfect backhander along the right post to beat Domingue on his blocker side. With the Phantoms eventual victory, Lehigh Valley improved to an outstanding 12-2-5 record when scoring the game's first goal.

In the second period, Hartford finally solved Ersson for the equalizer, but the Phantoms soon punched back twice as hard. Turner Elson at 9:11 blasted home a shot from the right face-off circle, low to the ice for his 11th goal of the campaign.

Lehigh Valley's quick answer came after only 70 seconds and a speedy video review courtesy of Willman's second goal of the night. Willman danced into the offensive zone and went backhand-forehand in tight proximity to Domingue, and unleashed a picture-perfect shot. After the initial call on the ice was no goal, video review determined Willman's shot entered and exited the net in a blink of an eye for the go-ahead marker.

At 12:50, more persistence and gritty hard work by the Orange and Black beneath the dots led to a key insurance marker and eventual game-winner. Zayde Wisdom buried a backhander from the low-slot past Domingue for his second goal of the season. Elliot Desnoyers, after a two-game absence due to injury, recorded the primary assist in his return to the lineup.

The Phantoms' 3-1 lead carried into the third period when both teams traded blows on the power play before an eventual empty netter to round out the 5-2 final. Hartford cut their deficit to one on a power-play goal from Zac Jones on his team's first man-advantage of the night at 10:24.

Lehigh Valley found similar success on their third power play of the night to restore a late, two-goal cushion. Bobby Brink played quarterback once again with a perfect dish from beneath the goal line into Elliot Desnoyers' wheelhouse. Desnoyers earned his 15th goal of the season by blasting home a chance from between the face-off circles at 16:16. Willman, Brink, Desnoyers and Marody all finished the night with multipoint games.

Hartford elected to pull Domingue for the extra-attacker, but Olle Lycksell hit the empty net at 18:58 to complete the 5-2 final. Thanks to Lycksell's finishing touches, the Phantoms have posted five-goal performances in each of their last three wins, outscoring the opposition by a 15-5 margin.

SCORING SUMMARY:

1st - 16:34 - LV M. Willman (5) (B. Brink, L. Belpedio) 1-0

2nd - 9:11 - HFD T. Elson (11) (A. Rueschhoff, M. Robertson) 1-1

2nd - 10:21 - LV M. Willman (6) (J. Cates) 2-1

2nd - 12:50 - LV Z. Wisdom (2) (E. Desnoyers, C. Marody) 3-1

3rd - 10:24 - HFD Z. Jones (7) (T. Fritz) (PP) 3-2

3rd - 16:16 - LV E. Desnoyers (15) (B. Brink, C. Marody) (PP) 4-2

3rd - 18:58 - LV O. Lycksell (9) Unassisted (EN) 5-2

Shots:

LV 24 - HFD 35

PP:

LV 1/3, HFD 1/1

Goalies:

LV - S. Ersson (W) (14-10-1) (33/35)

HFD - L. Domingue (L) (11-9-6) (19/23)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (23-17-5)

Hartford (19-18-9)

