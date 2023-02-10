Bears Stymied by Schmid in 3-0 Loss to Comets
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Utica, NY) - The Hershey Bears (29-12-4-1) returned from the AHL's All-Star break with a 3-0 loss to the Utica Comets (23-16-5-2) on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Utica goaltender Akira Schmid made 19 saves for the shutout. It was the third time on the road this season that an opposing netminder had blanked Hershey in regulation.
Hershey faced a peppering of shots from Utica's offense in the first period, as the Comets out-shot the Bears 12-2. Notably, Utica's Graeme Clarke was impeded on his way to the net at 14:16 and was subsequently awarded a penalty shot. The Comets' right-handed shooter deked to his backhand, but was stopped by a big pad save from Zach Fucale.
Despite the Bears rebounding in the early stages of the second period by initially out-shooting the Comets 7-1, it was Utica that finally struck first when Jack Dugan beat Fucale high on a 2-on-1 rush at 6:35 to take a 1-0 lead.
Nolan Foote scored for Utica off a faceoff at 11:35 of the third period to extend the lead for the hosts to 2-0, and Andreas Johnsson capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:38.
Shots finished 33-19 in favor of the Comets. Fucale went 30-for-32 for Hershey in the loss; Schmid was a perfect 19-for-19 for Utica. The Bears were 0-for-3 on the power play; the Comets finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for PSECU Knit Cap Night, featuring a Bears knit cap for the first 4,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of PSECU. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023
- Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Wolves Rout Wild 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Arvid Holm Notches Win And Ends With 23 Saves - Manitoba Moose
- Merkulov's Three Points Push P-Bruins Past Penguins in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Willman WOW's, Phantoms Thump Hartford 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Offense Shines in 6-2 Win Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Hofer Shuts Out Amerks for T-Birds' 9th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Phantoms in Homestand Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Stymied by Schmid in 3-0 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Schmid Perfect in 3-0 Victory Against Bears - Utica Comets
- Amerks Unveil 'Don Stevens Press Box' at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- LA Kings Sign Pheonix Copley to 1-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- A Butterfly's Strength: Behind Pink in the Rink's Jersey Design - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Roll out Annual 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Sign Defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL Contracts - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Aliaksei Protas Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game #47 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Marian Studenic from Texas - Texas Stars
- Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.