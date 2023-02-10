Hogs Snatch Road Point in Shootout Loss

Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rockford IceHogs suffered a 2-1 shootout loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night. The Hogs picked a point for the fifth game in a row thanks to another solid performance from goaltender Arvid Soderblom's 30 saves.

Despite Rockford's strong defensive start with two kills early in the first period, the Admirals struck first to take a 1-0 lead. Waiting in the crease, forward Cole Schneider chipped in a loose puck from Ads rookie Luke Evangelista's wrister from the high slot at 8:36, scoring the only goal of the initial frame.

The IceHogs evened the score 1-1 with the lone tally in the second stanza after a flashy play from rookie forward Cole Guttman. Stealing the puck from Evangelista in the high slot and skating up the ice on a clean breakaway, Guttman faked out the diving Milwaukee all-star goaltender Yaroslav Askarov and poked in a backhanded shot at 14:29.

After a scoreless third period, Rockford played its fifth overtime in five games. A late inference penalty in the third period on Milwaukee forward Zach Sandford put the Hogs on a 4-on-3 powerplay to start the overtime period, but Rockford couldn't capitalize on their seventh power play, falling to 0-7 on the night.

With 26 seconds left in overtime, Rockford all-star forward Lukas Reichel was charged with a tripping minor, and the Admirals went on their fourth powerplay of the contest. Soderblom made a stunning glove save to deny Schneider and send the match to a shootout.

Netting the first goal of the shootout, Evangelista started off with a stutter step and knocked the puck between the pads of Soderblom. IceHogs forward Dylan Sikura shot wide of the post on Rockford's first attempt. Milwaukee forward Phil Tomasino punched his shot in and took a 2-0 lead. In the Hogs' last chance, Guttman missed wide of the net, and the Admirals held off Rockford for a 2-1 win.

Soderblom earned the game's Second Star after an impressive night in the net but was tagged with the loss, marking 30 saves on 31 shots. Askarov put on a clinic for the Admirals and stopped 45 of Rockford's 46 shots.

Next Home Game

The Screw City IceHogs return on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. It's also Adam Clendening designed hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of BMO Bank. TICKETS

Today

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Admirals 2/10/23

Play

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs' Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity. It's also Adam Clendening designed hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of BMO Bank.

IceHogs Pride Night

Hockey is for everyone and our first Pride Night will be a night of inclusivity and community pride when the IceHogs take on the Texas Stars on Friday, Feb. 17! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Hammy's Birthday Party

Celebrate Hammy's birthday on Saturday, Feb. 25 and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends! The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

