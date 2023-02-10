Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Milwaukee, Wis. - Following the all-star break and a three-game win streak, the Rockford IceHogs battle the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 p.m. on the front end of a home-and-home series. Tonight's contest is the sixth of 10 scheduled meetings between the Central Division rivals this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 23-16-4-2, 52 points (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 26-15-1-2, 55 points (2nd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Rockford all-star forward Brett Seney scored his 18th goal of the season against the Wild on Saturday night, giving him goals in back-to-back contests. Seney ranks 10th in league scoring with 44 points.

Milwaukee is led by rookie forward Luke Evangelista (8G, 26A) who paces the Admirals in assists and points. Forward Kiefer Sherwood (20G, 13A) ranks second for the Admirals and leads the team in goals.

Last Game Highlights

In their fourth straight overtime period, the IceHogs topped the Iowa Wild 3-2 on Saturday, Feb. 4. Defenseman Jakub Galvas tallied first for the Hogs, and Brett Seney scored the equalizer in the third period to send the contest to extras. Forward Bobby Lynch buried the game-winning goal to earn Rockford's third straight win.

Battle Of The Rookies

Rockford's rookie Cole Guttman (14G, 14A) will face-off against Milwaukee's rookie Luke Evangelista (8G, 26A) tonight at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Guttman ranks fifth for the IceHogs this season with 28 points, and Evangelista paces the Admirals in points with 34. The Milwaukee forward participated in the AHL's All-Star game, and the Rockford centerman has been a consistent playmaker for the Hogs with seven multi-point outings and two game-winning goals. Evangelista ranks third in scoring amongst rookies in the AHL, and Guttman ranks 12th this season.

Back On Track

Since snapping their seven-game losing streak on Jan. 31 with a 3-2 shootout win against the Manitoba Moose, the IceHogs have gone on a three-game winning streak. All three contests of the three-game homestand last week required extra hockey including the shootout win against Manitoba, a 3-2 shootout win against the Iowa Wild on Feb. 3, and a 3-2 overtime victory on Feb. 4 against the Wild.

Home-And-Home

The IceHogs and the Admirals meet in their second home-and-home series of the season tonight in Milwaukee. Rockford split the first series with Milwaukee after a 6-4 win at the BMO Center on Nov. 25 and a 5-3 loss at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Nov. 26. The Hogs are 13-8-1-2 when skating at home this season, and the Ads are 13-8-0-1 on the road.

This One's Going To Extras

The Hogs just can't seem to get enough time on the ice as their last four games have gone past regulation. After a pair of shootouts on Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 and an overtime period on Feb. 4, Rockford is tied with Iowa for the most extra hockey played in the AHL this season with 16 matches. Last week's games marked the second time this season that the IceHogs have played past regulation three consecutive times.

All-Star Showdown

The IceHogs and Admirals combined sent four players to the AHL's All-Star game this season. Forwards David Gust (21G, 24A), Brett Seney (18G, 26A), and Lukas Reichel (15G, 26A) represented Rockford while Luke Evangelista (8G, 26A) performed for Milwaukee. Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askaraov was also selected as an All-Star but did not compete in the events due to family reasons. Winning the accuracy shooting title for the Western Conference in the 2023 RONA AHL All-Star Skills Competition, Gust was just the fourth AHL player ever to hit four targets in four shots.

Next Home Game

The Screw City IceHogs return on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. It's also Adam Clendening designed hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of BMO Bank. TICKETS

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs' Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity. It's also Adam Clendening designed hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of BMO Bank.

IceHogs Pride Night

Hockey is for everyone and our first Pride Night will be a night of inclusivity and community pride when the IceHogs take on the Texas Stars on Friday, Feb. 17! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Hammy's Birthday Party

Celebrate Hammy's birthday on Saturday, Feb. 25 and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends! The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 4-6 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 6-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 3-5 L Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 SOW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 27 at Milwaukee, 4-8 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

71-70-9-10

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.