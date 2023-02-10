Stars Sneak Past Eagles With Shootout Win
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Curtis McKenzie and Alexander Petrovic on game night
(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles)
LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won 4-3 in a shootout over the Colorado Eagles Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center.
Curtis McKenzie fired in the first goal past Justus Annunen at 1:07 after Mavrik Bourque assisted with a face-off win back to the Stars' captain near the top of the right circle. The Eagles then grabbed their first lead of the night with back-to-back goals scored at 8:17 and 13:09 by Josh Jacobs and Callahan Burke, respectively. Thirty seconds later at the 13:39 mark, the Stars evened the score 2-2 when a shot by Riley Barber through traffic glanced off McKenzie and in on the power play.
Texas reclaimed its lead 3-2 at the halfway mark of the middle frame when Bourque redirected in a rebound shot by Barber to make it 3-2 near the front of the Eagles' goal.
In the third period, Colorado tied the game 3-3 when Ben Meyers beat Matt Murray on a breakaway for the Eagles second short-handed goal of the contest. Meyers' third goal of the season 1:11 into the third period was enough to force overtime Friday night.
Following a scoreless extra session, Tanner Kero and Barber each scored goals for the Stars in the first two rounds of the shootout. On the other end of the ice, Murray turned aside both Eagles' attempts to secure a 4-3 victory for the Stars.
Murray improved to 11-7-4 with the win after making 28 saves on 31 shots. In goal for the Eagles, Annunen came down with the loss and 35 stops on 38 shots.
The Stars and Eagles go head-to-head again Saturday night in Colorado. The opening face-off is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CST at the Budweiser Events Center.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Curtis McKenzie and Alexander Petrovic on game night
(Colorado Eagles)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023
- Belleville Sens Open Weekend Set in Cleveland with Loss to Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Stars Sneak Past Eagles With Shootout Win - Texas Stars
- Colorado Falls to Stars in Shootout, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Askarov Backstops Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hogs Snatch Road Point in Shootout Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Suffer 4-3 Shootout Loss in Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Shut Out 5-0 By Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Griffins' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Come Up Empty-Handed To Thunderbirds - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Wolves Rout Wild 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Arvid Holm Notches Win And Ends With 23 Saves - Manitoba Moose
- Merkulov's Three Points Push P-Bruins Past Penguins in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Willman WOW's, Phantoms Thump Hartford 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Offense Shines in 6-2 Win Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Hofer Shuts Out Amerks for T-Birds' 9th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Phantoms in Homestand Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Stymied by Schmid in 3-0 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Schmid Perfect in 3-0 Victory Against Bears - Utica Comets
- Amerks Unveil 'Don Stevens Press Box' at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- LA Kings Sign Pheonix Copley to 1-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- A Butterfly's Strength: Behind Pink in the Rink's Jersey Design - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Roll out Annual 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Sign Defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL Contracts - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Aliaksei Protas Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game #47 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Marian Studenic from Texas - Texas Stars
- Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.