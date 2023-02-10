Barracuda Sign Defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL Contracts

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL contracts for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Brady, 26, is in his third season of professional hockey after four years at RIT. So far this year, the Lake Orion, Michigan, native has notched seven points (two goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 24 games with the Barracuda. Additionally, he has skated in 12 games with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, collecting three assists.

In his career, the six-foot, 198-pound blueliner has appeared in 26 games in the AHL with San Jose and the Abbotsford Canucks, 95 games with Idaho and the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL, and eight games with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL.

Riedell, 26, is in his first season of pro hockey after spending last year at Ohio State and the prior four seasons at Lake Superior State. In his pro career, the native of Greensboro, North Carolina, has skated in 21 AHL games with the Barracuda and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, totaling one goal, and 15 games in the ECHL with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, picking up four assists.

The Barracuda return from the AHL All-Star break tonight (Feb. 10 - 7 p.m.) to take on the Calgary Wranglers at Tech CU Arena. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

