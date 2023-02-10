A Butterfly's Strength: Behind Pink in the Rink's Jersey Design

This season, the Silver Knights will celebrate Pink in the Rink, a Theme Knight honoring all those who have battled or are battling breast cancer. The team also wishes to express a message of hope for curing all cancers.

Foley Entertainment Group motion graphic designer Veronica Carpenter designed the team's jersey for the event. She was motivated both by her family's personal journey in battling breast cancer as well as the desire to offer inspiration to all those who are fighting the disease.

"The butterfly is the central component of the jersey because I wanted to highlight the bravery it takes to go through this life altering illness and express to survivors that they are just as beautiful as well as stronger on the other side of it. It's just like the caterpillar transforming into a butterfly," Carpenter said.

"Many women in my family have been affected by breast cancer. We've lost my great aunt to the fight. My mother beat cancer in 2018. My sisters and I were by her side during all of it, and her grace and strength shined through the entire time," she added.

The jersey design provides an opportunity to honor both the strength of the women in her life that have battled cancer, as well as a promise of hope to all fighters.

"The way she has handled any hardship that comes her way has always impressed me. I hope to one day become at least half of the loving and strong person she is. I also wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate my aunt, who has just recently completed treatment for breast cancer, and to send hopeful thoughts her way," Carpenter continued.

"I dedicate this jersey to these women and all survivors. I hope they like it and can relate to it. I'm so grateful for this opportunity to convey this message to all survivors and their families."

