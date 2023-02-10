LA Kings Sign Pheonix Copley to 1-Year Contract Extension
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
EL SEGUNDO, CA - The LA Kings have signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, one-way contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1,500,000 through the 2023-24 season.
Through 20 games with the Kings this season, Copley, 31, has posted a 15-3-1 record with a 2.92 goals-against average (GAA) and a .897 save percentage (SV%). Since his Kings debut on Dec. 6 at Ottawa, no other NHL goaltender has more wins than Copley, who also sits one win, four starts and seven games played from tying his career marks in each category. The 6-4, 200-pound netminder also established career highs for saves and shots faced, stopping 45-of-48 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Jan. 24.
Copley began his season in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, posting a 6-4-1 record in 11 appearances with a 2.48 goals-against average and a 0.913 save percentage.
Signed as a free agent July 13, 2022, Copley is in his ninth professional season after spending the previous eight years with Washington and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 51 career NHL games, owning a record of 31-12-4 with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and a .899 SV%. His best NHL season came with the Capitals in 2018-19 when he established a 16-7-3 record, a 2.90 GAA and a .905 SV% in 1,528:56 minutes played.
He has also appeared in 237 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Ontario Reign, Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves, earning a 124-76-38 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .911 SV%. In 17 AHL postseason games, he owns a 9-7-0 record with a 2.09 GAA and .935 SV%. In 2020-21, he helped the Bears earn the Harry Holmes Memorial Award for AHL best goaltending duo.
The undrafted netminder was signed by the Capitals as a free agent in 2014 after spending two seasons with Michigan Tech in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). On July 2, 2015, he was acquired by the St. Louis Blues and made his NHL debut the following season on February 27, 2016, against the Nashville Predators. During the 2016-17 season, he was traded back to the Capitals and part of the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup playoff run.
Ontario returns to action Friday night for a contest in Bakersfield against the Condors at 7 p.m. inside Mechanics Bank Arena.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the officialReign Mobile Appand follow the Reign onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Pheonix Copley
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023
- Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Wolves Rout Wild 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Arvid Holm Notches Win And Ends With 23 Saves - Manitoba Moose
- Merkulov's Three Points Push P-Bruins Past Penguins in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Willman WOW's, Phantoms Thump Hartford 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Offense Shines in 6-2 Win Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Hofer Shuts Out Amerks for T-Birds' 9th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Phantoms in Homestand Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Stymied by Schmid in 3-0 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Schmid Perfect in 3-0 Victory Against Bears - Utica Comets
- Amerks Unveil 'Don Stevens Press Box' at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- LA Kings Sign Pheonix Copley to 1-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- A Butterfly's Strength: Behind Pink in the Rink's Jersey Design - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Roll out Annual 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Sign Defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL Contracts - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Aliaksei Protas Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game #47 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Marian Studenic from Texas - Texas Stars
- Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.