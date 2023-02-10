LA Kings Sign Pheonix Copley to 1-Year Contract Extension

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Pheonix Copley

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Pheonix Copley(Ontario Reign)

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The LA Kings have signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, one-way contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1,500,000 through the 2023-24 season.

Through 20 games with the Kings this season, Copley, 31, has posted a 15-3-1 record with a 2.92 goals-against average (GAA) and a .897 save percentage (SV%). Since his Kings debut on Dec. 6 at Ottawa, no other NHL goaltender has more wins than Copley, who also sits one win, four starts and seven games played from tying his career marks in each category. The 6-4, 200-pound netminder also established career highs for saves and shots faced, stopping 45-of-48 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Jan. 24.

Copley began his season in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, posting a 6-4-1 record in 11 appearances with a 2.48 goals-against average and a 0.913 save percentage.

Signed as a free agent July 13, 2022, Copley is in his ninth professional season after spending the previous eight years with Washington and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 51 career NHL games, owning a record of 31-12-4 with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and a .899 SV%. His best NHL season came with the Capitals in 2018-19 when he established a 16-7-3 record, a 2.90 GAA and a .905 SV% in 1,528:56 minutes played.

He has also appeared in 237 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Ontario Reign, Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves, earning a 124-76-38 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .911 SV%. In 17 AHL postseason games, he owns a 9-7-0 record with a 2.09 GAA and .935 SV%. In 2020-21, he helped the Bears earn the Harry Holmes Memorial Award for AHL best goaltending duo.

The undrafted netminder was signed by the Capitals as a free agent in 2014 after spending two seasons with Michigan Tech in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). On July 2, 2015, he was acquired by the St. Louis Blues and made his NHL debut the following season on February 27, 2016, against the Nashville Predators. During the 2016-17 season, he was traded back to the Capitals and part of the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup playoff run.

Ontario returns to action Friday night for a contest in Bakersfield against the Condors at 7 p.m. inside Mechanics Bank Arena.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the officialReign Mobile Appand follow the Reign onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.