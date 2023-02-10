Merkulov's Three Points Push P-Bruins Past Penguins in Shootout

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Georgii Merkulov netted two goals, including one to force overtime with 1:33 remaining, and an assist as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fabian Lysell tallied the other goal for the P-Bruins. Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 30 shots in the victory.

How It Happened

* 1:50 into the second period, Lysell collected the puck in the slot, turned and snapped a shot that was deflected and sent through the goaltender's legs to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Justin Brazeau and Merkulov were credited with assists on the tally. * Tyler Sikura caught a feed from the point at the top of the left circle, walked it down to the dot, and snapped a shot through traffic that beat the goaltender on the glove side for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 10:23 remaining in the second period. * Creeping down from the point, Jon Lizotte collected a feed in the left circle and found the upper corner of the short side of the net to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 2-1 lead with 7:31 to play in the second period. * While on the power play, a one-timer from Valtteri Puustinen at the top of the left circle beat the goaltender on the blocker side to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead with 4:33 remaining in the second period. * A stretch pass from the far right dot off the stick of Anton Stralman found Merkulov off the bench, sending him on a breakaway, where he wristed the puck under the goaltender's pads to cut the Penguins lead to 3-2 with 3:38 left in the second period. Patrick Shea received the secondary assist. * With the net empty and an extra attacker on the ice, Merkulov hammered a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Jack Ahcan, beating the goaltender on the glove side to tie the game at 3-3 with 1:33 remaining in the third period. Chris Wagner was also credited with an assist. * Mike Reilly ended the game in the seventh round of the shootout. Lysell also scored in the second round.

Stats

* Merkulov has goals in four straight games and has six in as many games. * Wagner is riding a four-game point streak. * Lysell has goals in two straight contests and has points in four consecutive games. * Keyser made 30 saves. Providence totaled 34 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 0-for-2.

Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take on the Penguins on Saturday, February 11 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.