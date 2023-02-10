Monsters Offense Shines in 6-2 Win Over Senators

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 6-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 18-20-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cleveland took offensive control early on beginning with a goal from Erik Bradford at 7:57 of the first period off feeds from David Jiricek and Brandon Davidson. Jake Christiansen doubled the lead with a power-play marker at 17:50 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Jiricek putting the Monsters ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes. Cole Fonstad kept the momentum moving in the middle frame with a man-advantage tally at 3:05 with helpers from Jiricek and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Cleveland's lead extended to 5-0 heading into the final intermission after Josh Dunne tipped in a shot from Fonstad at 13:34 with a secondary assist from Christiansen followed by a marker from Fix-Wolansky at 19:22 off feeds from Christiansen and Sillinger. The Senators got on the board in the third period with a goal from Scott Sabourin at 4:35 and a power-play marker from Jonathan Aspirot at 8:48, but Sillinger secured the 6-2 win with a tally at 16:10 assisted by Christiansen.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the win while Belleville's Kevin Mandolese stopped 24 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, February 11, with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 3 1 - - 6 BEL 0 0 2 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 2/6 8/9 25 min / 11 inf BEL 30 1/9 4/6 19 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 28 2 9-9-3 BEL Mandolese L 24 6 4-7-2 Cleveland Record: 18-20-3-2, 6th North Division Belleville Record: 17-23-4-1, 7th North Division

