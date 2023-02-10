Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Roll out Annual 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion

(Rochester, NY) -For the second consecutive year, the Rochester Americans and Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown have teamed up for the "Weekend Getaway" promotion.

Today through Sunday, March 12, fans can enter in for the chance to win one of three prize packages, courtesy of the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown.

Prizes include an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown based on availability, and dinner for two at the State Street Bar and Grill, two suite tickets to the Amerks game against Belleville on Friday, April 14 at The Blue Cross Arena and Amerks autographed merchandise.

Fans can register for the contest online at www.amerks.com/HolidayInn, through any of the Amerks social media channels or in-person by visiting the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown front desk, located at 70 State St., or at The Blue Cross Arena during any event throughout the promotional period.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by phone by calling 585-454-5335.

