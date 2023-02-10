Belleville Sens Open Weekend Set in Cleveland with Loss to Monsters
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Belleville Senators were defeated 6-2 by the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night as both teams returned from the AHL All-Star break.
Cleveland opened the scoring after Erik Bradford capitalized on a rebound at the 7:57 mark of the first period. Late in the frame, the Monsters extended their advantage through a Jake Christiansen power play marker to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.
In the second, Cleveland continued to find the back of the net as Cole Fonstad, Josh Dunne and Trey Fix-Wolansky all scored to make it 5-0 after forty minutes of play.
Early in the third, Belleville got on the board when Scott Sabourin notched from above the circle to end the Monsters' shutout bid before Jonathan Aspirot made it 5-2 on the man advantage at 8:48. However, Cleveland struck once more as Owen Sillinger rounded out the high-scoring affair with 3:50 left in regulation time.
Belleville returns to action tomorrow afternoon as they conclude their weekend set in Cleveland with puck drop scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/9 | Penalty Kill: 4/6
Fast Facts:
Kevin Mandolese made 24 saves
Scott Sabourin extended his point streak to three straight with his team-leading 16th goal of the campaign.
Cole Cassels matched a career-high earning his 19th assist of the season.
Lassi Thomson registered two helpers.
Brennan Saulnier has three points over his last three appearances.
Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "They wanted those two points more than we did."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators battle the Cleveland Monsters
|
Cleveland Monsters' David Jiricek in action
|
Cleveland Monsters' Robbie Payne on the ice
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023
- Belleville Sens Open Weekend Set in Cleveland with Loss to Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Stars Sneak Past Eagles With Shootout Win - Texas Stars
- Colorado Falls to Stars in Shootout, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Askarov Backstops Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hogs Snatch Road Point in Shootout Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Suffer 4-3 Shootout Loss in Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Shut Out 5-0 By Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Griffins' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Come Up Empty-Handed To Thunderbirds - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Wolves Rout Wild 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Arvid Holm Notches Win And Ends With 23 Saves - Manitoba Moose
- Merkulov's Three Points Push P-Bruins Past Penguins in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Willman WOW's, Phantoms Thump Hartford 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Offense Shines in 6-2 Win Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Hofer Shuts Out Amerks for T-Birds' 9th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Phantoms in Homestand Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Stymied by Schmid in 3-0 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Schmid Perfect in 3-0 Victory Against Bears - Utica Comets
- Amerks Unveil 'Don Stevens Press Box' at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- LA Kings Sign Pheonix Copley to 1-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- A Butterfly's Strength: Behind Pink in the Rink's Jersey Design - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Roll out Annual 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Sign Defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL Contracts - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Aliaksei Protas Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game #47 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Marian Studenic from Texas - Texas Stars
- Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Open Weekend Set in Cleveland with Loss to Monsters
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for Family Day Game and Postgame Skate Presented by CAA
- Belleville Sens Head Into All-Star Break With A Hard-Fought Point
- Ottawa Senators release statement regarding coaching staff
- Belleville Sens Earn Emphatic Win Over Amerks