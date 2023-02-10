Belleville Sens Open Weekend Set in Cleveland with Loss to Monsters

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Cleveland Monsters' Robbie Payne on the ice

(Belleville Senators) Cleveland Monsters' Robbie Payne on the ice(Belleville Senators)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Belleville Senators were defeated 6-2 by the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night as both teams returned from the AHL All-Star break.

Cleveland opened the scoring after Erik Bradford capitalized on a rebound at the 7:57 mark of the first period. Late in the frame, the Monsters extended their advantage through a Jake Christiansen power play marker to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

In the second, Cleveland continued to find the back of the net as Cole Fonstad, Josh Dunne and Trey Fix-Wolansky all scored to make it 5-0 after forty minutes of play.

Early in the third, Belleville got on the board when Scott Sabourin notched from above the circle to end the Monsters' shutout bid before Jonathan Aspirot made it 5-2 on the man advantage at 8:48. However, Cleveland struck once more as Owen Sillinger rounded out the high-scoring affair with 3:50 left in regulation time.

Belleville returns to action tomorrow afternoon as they conclude their weekend set in Cleveland with puck drop scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/9 | Penalty Kill: 4/6

Fast Facts:

Kevin Mandolese made 24 saves

Scott Sabourin extended his point streak to three straight with his team-leading 16th goal of the campaign.

Cole Cassels matched a career-high earning his 19th assist of the season.

Lassi Thomson registered two helpers.

Brennan Saulnier has three points over his last three appearances.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "They wanted those two points more than we did."

Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.