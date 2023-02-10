Griffins' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Manitoba
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Four third-period goals, including two empty-net tallies by the Manitoba Moose snapped the Grand Rapids Griffins' four-game win streak in a 4-1 contest on Friday at Van Andel Arena.
Arvid Holm allowed just one score in 24 shots on net, with Steven Kampfer burying the lone goal for Grand Rapids on a power play in the initial stanza. The veteran defenseman is riding a two-game point stretch and has six points in his last seven outings (1-5-6). Adam Erne made his Griffins debut, recording an assist on Grand Rapids' opening goal and Jakub Vrana continued his five-game point streak with an apple as well (4-3-7).
On a power play at 6:27 in the first period, Kampfer ripped a shot from the blue line that snuck past a trio of Manitoba defenseman and behind Holm. The tally from Kampfer was the fourth-consecutive game with a power-play goal for Grand Rapids, their second-longest run of success this season with a man-advantage (five contests, Oct. 24-Nov. 4).
The Moose peppered Alex Nedeljkovic with 11 shots in the second, including a shot from Ashton Sautner on what was an open net until the netminder quickly dove across to bat away the puck with 5:59 to go. On Manitoba's lone power-play opportunity in the middle frame, the Griffins did not allow a shot on net and it was Grand Rapids' 10th-consecutive penalty kill across its last four outings.
After outpacing the Griffins in shots, the Moose's efforts translated on the scoreboard with four tallies in the final stanza. Alex Limoges began the frenzy in the crease at 1:02, tapping in Dominic Toninato's point shot. Jansen Harkins followed at 5:46 with a tip-in of his own to take a 2-1 lead. Manitoba finished off the night with a pair of empty-net goals from Kristian Reichel with 1:30 remaining and Ville Heinola at 19:15.
Notes
- Despite the loss, Grand Rapids is 6-2-1-1 in their last 10 fixtures.
- Nedeljkovic's three-game win streak came to an end despite saving 29 shots on net.
- Kampfer leads all Griffins' defenseman in points this season (4-17-21).
Box Score
Manitoba 0 0 4 - 4
Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Kampfer 4 (Erne, Vrana), 6:27 (PP). Penalties-Sautner Mb (holding), 4:57; Torgersson Mb (boarding), 9:31.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Weatherby Gr (tripping), 7:27; Malott Mb (holding), 15:35; served by Boland Mb (bench minor - too many men), 18:45.
3rd Period-2, Manitoba, Limoges 11 (Toninato, Stewart), 1:02. 3, Manitoba, Harkins 8 (Stewart, Maier), 5:46. 4, Manitoba, Reichel 7 (Heinola, Harkins), 18:30 (EN). 5, Manitoba, Heinola 3 (Toninato), 19:15 (EN). Penalties-Toninato Mb (roughing), 7:34; Edvinsson Gr (roughing), 7:34.
Shots on Goal-Manitoba 9-11-13-33. Grand Rapids 10-8-6-24.
Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 0 / 1; Grand Rapids 1 / 4.
Goalies-Manitoba, Holm 11-7-3 (24 shots-23 saves). Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 7-4-2 (31 shots-29 saves).
A-8,328
Three Stars
1. MAN Harkins (game-winner, assist); 2. MAN Holm (W, 23 saves); 3. GR Kampfer (goal).
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 19-21-2-2 (42 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. EST
Manitoba: 23-15-3-2 (51 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 11 at Grand Rapids 6:00 p.m. CST
