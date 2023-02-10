Dallas Stars Recall Forward Marian Studenic from Texas

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Marian Studenic

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Marian Studenic(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Marián Studenič from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Studenič, 24, shares second in goals (14) and fourth in points (14-16--30) in 43 games with Texas this season. He also shares seventh in assists (16), ranks sixth in power-play goals (3), eighth in shots on goal (78) and shares fourth among team forwards in plus-minus (+13).

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward has 98 points (46-52--98) in 183 career AHL games with Binghamton, Utica and Texas (2018-2023).

Selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Studenič was claimed off waivers by Dallas on Feb. 24, 2022. He made his 2022-23 season debut with Dallas on Feb. 8 vs. Minnesota, recording a team-high four shots on goal in 8:12 TOI. The Skalica, Slovakia native has six points (3-3--6) in 42 career NHL games, including three points (1-2--3) in 17 contests with Dallas.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.