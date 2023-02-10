San Diego Gulls Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Tryout
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Quinn Wichers to a professional tryout (PTO).
Wichers, 25 (8/19/97), earned four assists and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games this season with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. The 6-4, 216-pound blueliner recorded 2-12=14 points and 31 PIM in 78 career ECHL games with Rapid City (2021-23). In 2021-22, Wicher earned 2-8=10 points in 43 games with the Rush, setting ECHL career highs in all scoring categories and games played. In addition, he posted four assists in 11 ECHL postseason contests, finishing second among team defensemen in assists and points (0-4=4).
A native of Metcalf, Ontario, Wichers went scoreless with four PIM in 16 career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2021-22. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 11, 2021 against the Stockton Heat and finished the season with an AHL career-high +2 rating on Mar. 25, 2022 at Henderson.
The defenseman spent four seasons with Mercyhurst University of the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA), recording 1-8=9 points and 91 PIM in 118 NCAA contests from 2017-2021, serving as team captain in 2020-21. He helped the team finish as AHA regular season champions in 2017-18, posting 0-3=3 points with 35 PIM and a +12 rating in 30 games.
