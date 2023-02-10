Amerks Come Up Empty-Handed To Thunderbirds
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans (21-17-2-1) were unable to generate any offense against 2023 AHL All-Star goaltender Joel Hofer and the red-hot Springfield Thunderbirds (24-17-1-4) as they were blanked, 4-0, in their first game back from the AHL All-Star break Friday night at The Blue Cross Arena.
Despite the loss, the Amerks' first in Rochester against Springfield after entering the contest 5-0-0-0, the club has eight wins in 13 games opposite the Thunderbirds since the start of the 2016-17 season. It was the Amerks' first shutout loss on home ice since Feb. 26, 2022.
Veteran defenseman Matt Bartkowski registered a career-high seven shots on goal while Jeremy Davies and Mason Jobst each had four and three, respectively. Goaltender Malcolm Subban (10-8-1) took the loss in his 19th appearance of the campaign despite stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced.
Reigning AHL Player of the Week Matthew Peca opened the scoring for Springfield, which has won nine straight and 13 of its last 17 games dating back to Dec. 28. Brady Lyle, Matthew Highmore and Martin Frk all found the scoresheet as they each tallied one goal apiece.
Hofer not only earned his second shutout of the season and sixth consecutive win, but the netminder recorded the lone assist on Peca's first-period goal, which eventually proved to be the game-winning goal.
Midway through the second period of a scoreless contest, Hofer collected the puck in his goal crease before providing an outlet pass to Peca outside the Amerks blueline. As Peca sprinted inside the line and made his way towards Subban, he ripped a shot past the Amerks netminder at the 9:30 mark.
Six minutes later, Springfield trapped the Amerks inside their own zone. Hugh McGing dished a pass atop the point for former Amerk Griffin Luce and the defenseman fired it towards a crowded net. Despite the attempt going wide, Lyle scooped it up and wrapped around the cage to double the Thunderbirds' lead with just over three minutes to play in the middle stanza.
The Amerks trailed by a pair of goals to begin the final 20 minutes of regulation. The team fired a period-high 14 shots over the course of the frame.
Rochester attempted to spark late magic and pulled Subban on two separate occasions, however, Springfield erased any hope as Frk and Highmore both scored into the vacant net to close out the scoring.
The Amerks hit the road to close out the weekend as they face the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Feb. 11 for a 7:00 p.m. contest at Upstate Medical University Arena. All the action will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Storyline Stripes:
During the first intermission, the Amerks unveiled the "Don Stevens Press Box" in recognition of the Hall of Fame broadcaster's nearly 40 years of dedicated service to the organization ... Through 12 of 18 games this season against the Atlantic Division, the Amerks show a 5-6-1-0 mark, which includes a 3-4-0-0 mark at home.
Goal Scorers
SPR: M. Peca (3), B. Lyle (6), M. Frk (16), M. Highmore (12)
ROC: None
Goaltenders
SPR: J. Hofer - 28/28 (W)
ROC: M. Subban - 28/30 (L)
Shots
SPR: 32
ROC: 28
Special Teams
SPR: PP (1/4) | PK (2/2)
ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (3/4)
Three Stars
1. SPR - J. Hofer
2. SPR - M. Peca
3. SPR - M. Frk
