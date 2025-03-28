Indians Blanked in 2025 Season Opener
March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAUL, Minn. - The Indianapolis Indians were held to just six baserunners as they dropped the 2025 season opener to the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at CHS Field, 11-0.
The Saints (1-0) tallied 11 runs on 18 hits behind three-hit, two-RBI performances from Emmanuel Rodriguez and Jair Camargo. Eight of nine St. Paul batters recorded multi-hit games, with Jeferson Morales' two-run triple in a three-run eighth adding his second and third RBI on the night.
Braxton Ashcraft (L, 0-1) took the bump for the Indians (0-1), surrendering three runs through 3.1 innings with four walks and five strikeouts. Saints starter David Festa (W, 1-0) stunned, logging 5.0 shutout innings with no walks and four strikeouts.
Billy Cook logged the Indians lone extra-base hit, a leadoff double in the game's final frame.
The 11-run loss was Indy's largest margin of defeat on Opening Day since losing to Toledo at Victory Field, 16-5, in 2009. The Indians have been shut out in the season opener three times since 1997 - in 2016 at Columbus, 2015 vs. Columbus and 2008 at Pawtucket.
RHP Mike Burrows will take the mound for Indianapolis in the second contest of the three-game set on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET at CHS Field. Countering him will be RHP Andrew Morris.
