Syracuse Opens 2025 Season with 4-3 Win over Worcester on Friday

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Luke Ritter of the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Luke Ritter of the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Worcester, MA - With an offense fueled by six combined hits between Luke Ritter and Joey Meneses, and five innings of one-run ball from starting pitcher Blade Tidwell, the Syracuse Mets beat the Worcester Red Sox 4-3, on Opening Day at Polar Park on Friday.

After two scoreless innings between Mets' starter Blade Tidwell and Red Sox' starter Robert Stock, Worcester (0-1) got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. With Nathan Hickey in scoring position after a leadoff double, Roman Anthony grounded out but scored Hickey to put the WooSox up, 1-0.

The Mets lineup was stifled early by a great start from Stock. The 35-year-old right-hander tossed four scoreless innings and struck out six batters.

Syracuse (1-0) struck back in the top of the fifth against Worcester reliever Josh Winckowski. Gilberto Celestino led off with a single and stole second base soon after. With Celestino in scoring position and two outs, Donovan Walton smacked an RBI single to score Celestino and tie the game, 1-1.

Through five innings Tidwell only allowed one run, one hit, and one walk, while striking out five batters. Anthony Gose took over in the sixth and pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

With the game still tied, 1-1, heading to the seventh, Syracuse took charge for a moment. With one out, Jakson Reetz smashed a solo home run down the left-field line and propelled the Mets ahead by a run, 2-1.

That lead was short lasted though. In the bottom of the seventh, Vaughn Grissom walked, and Blake Sabol singled to put runners on first and third base. Abraham Toro then grounded into a fielder's choice where Sabol was out at second, but Toro was safe at first and Grissom scored to knot the game up, 2-2. The Red Sox loaded up the bases later in the inning, but Mets reliever Austin Warren struck out Nick Sogard to end the frame.

Syracuse quickly bounced back. With one out in the eighth inning, Meneses notched his third hit of the game with a double to left field. Soon after, Ritter singled to put runners on the corners. Diego Castillo followed with hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Meneses to put the Mets back in front, 3-2. After Ritter swiped second base, Celestino knocked Ritter in with a single to left field for a 4-2 advantage.

Worcester made Syracuse sweat in the ninth. Toro led off with a solo homer down the left-field line that slashed Syracuse's lead to one, 4-3. After Hickey flied out to center field, Nate Eaton singled to bring the winning run to the plate. Mets reliever Genesis Cabrera bared down from there, striking out Anthony and Sogard to end the game.

Syracuse and Worcester continue their season-opening, three-game series on Saturday afternoon with the second game of the series. Right-hander Justin Hagenman is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.

