Crooks Homers as Redbirds Drop 2025 Opener at Bats

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game one of a six-game series at the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 9-4 on Opening Night.

Redbirds catcher Jimmy Crooks stole the show offensively. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with his first career Triple-A home run and first three RBIs at the level. Left fielder Matt Koperniak drove in the other Memphis run with a bloop single in the sixth inning. Right fielder Ryan Vilade also went 2-for-4 in his first game with the Redbirds.

Memphis starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits, walked one and struck out to as the Redbirds Opening Day starter for the second consecutive season. All four runs allowed by the right-handed pitcher came on a pair of home runs. Each of the four Redbirds pitchers allowed a run in the game.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT Saturday. Left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews is scheduled to start for Memphis opposite left-handed pitcher Drew Parrish for Louisville.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 1 to open the 2025 home slate at AutoZone Park against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

