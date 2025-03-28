Charlotte Powers Past Elder, Stripers on Opening Night
March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Home runs by Colson Montgomery, Tim Elko, and Kyle Teel propelled the Charlotte Knights to a 9-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night at Truist Field. Sandy Leon provided Gwinnett's only run with a solo homer in the fifth.
Decisive Plays: Teel staked Charlotte to a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single off Bryce Elder (L, 0-1). In the third, Montgomery's two-run shot (1) off Elder made it 3-0 Knights. After Elder's exit, Jesse Chavez came on and allowed a three-run blast to Elko (1) that made it 6-0. Leon's solo clout (1) cut it to 6-1 in the top of the fifth, but Teel answered back with a solo homer of his own off Amos Willingham in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of bases-loaded walks in the sixth extended Charlotte's lead to 9-1.
Key Contributors: Leon (1-for-3, homer, RBI) and Luke Williams (1-for-4) had Gwinnett's two hits. Former Striper Jared Shuster (W, 1-0) struck out six over 3.0 one-run innings in relief for Charlotte. Montgomery (1-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs), Teel (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), and Elko (2-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) each had multi-RBI games for the Knights.
Noteworthy: Chavez, at 41 years, seven months, and seven days, became the second-oldest player to appear in a game in Gwinnett history (only Tom Glavine at 43 years, two months, and three days in 2009 was older). Elder became the third pitcher in Gwinnett history to make two Opening Night starts, joining Mike Foltynewicz (2015, 2019) and Kyle Muller (2021, 2022). Prior to the loss, Gwinnett had been 4-0 in Opening Night games against Charlotte all-time.
Next Game (Saturday, March 29): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 6:05 p.m. at Truist Field. Atlanta Braves' RHP Spencer Strider will make a rehab start for the Stripers, while RHP Nick Nastrini starts for the Knights. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 1): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 4:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's Opening Day, presented by Georgia Power. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Stripers 2025 Schedule Cling, courtesy of Georgia Power. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
