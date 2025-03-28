Clippers Open the 2025 Campaign with Victory

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

The 47th season of Columbus Clippers baseball got underway on Friday afternoon at Fifth Third Field against the Toledo Mud Hens, with the ClipShow picking up the victory, 8-5.

Opening Day starter Doug Nikhazy surrendered a solo home run in the first to Jace Jung, but retired Toledo in order in the second and third innings, striking out four through three.

The Clippers offense, quiet in the first two frames, came to life in the third. Dayan Frias and Milan Tolentino led off the inning with back-to-back walks, Will Brennan then reached on a fielder's choice and a fielding error on the play loaded the bases with nobody out. Juan Brito, who doubled in the first, delivered his second hit of the game, driving an RBI single to left, scoring Frias, and tying the game at 1-1. A two-run double by Angel Martinez followed, giving Columbus their first lead of the season, 3-1. Toledo was able to escape without anymore damage done.

Nikhazy allowed another solo shot to the Mud Hens in the fourth, this time to Justyn-Henry Malloy, as Toledo cut the Clipper lead to 3-2. He worked a scoreless fifth to conclude his outing, allowing two earned runs on three hits, walking two with six K's.

The Mud Hens regained the lead in the sixth inning behind a two-out rally, pushing across a pair, making it 4-3. Columbus bounced back in the top of the seventh. Milan Tolentino tripled to lead off the frame, he'd score on a Juan Brito sacrifice fly, knotting us back up at 4-4. The second double of the game by Angel Martinez was followed up by Will Wilson crushing a two-run homer out of the stadium onto Monroe Street and off the Glass City Center, putting the Clippers back on top, 6-4. It was Wilson's first career Triple-A home run. The offense kept rolling as Kody Huff doubled and scored on Petey Halpin's RBI single to right, pushing to lead to 7-4.

Justice Bigbie helped Toledo cut into the ClipShow lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh. Clippers got the run right back in the eighth on Juan Brito's third hit and third RBI of the day as his infield single scored Dayan Frias, making the score 8-5.

Zak Kent and Nick Mikolajchak closed out the game on the mound for Columbus.

Game two of the series, and season, slated for Saturday at 4:05pm.

