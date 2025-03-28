Off and Runing, Saints Magnetic Personalities Will Keep Fans Warm During Opening Weekend March 28-30

ST. PAUL, MN - We did it. We survived the long, harsh winter of Minnesota. Now it's time to concentrate on the tropical, warm feeling of a six-month long St. Paul Saints season. Whether you're attracted to our fun ideas or just like the warmth of the laughter we provide, this Saints season is going to be one you won't soon forget. So grab your friends, family, significant other, or even someone you just want to get to know better and head out to CHS Field because the season is underway as Opening Weekend from March 28-30 kicks things off.

Friday, March 28 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 6:37 p.m. - Opening Weekend with Baby Blue Saints Anorak Jacket Giveaway (1,000) presented by CHS Sure, we could have been all Saintslike and handed out shorts or a t-shirt on Opening Weekend in March. I mean, The Nerd does a great bit in the ballpark during the summer months of wearing winter clothes. It's hilarious. It's better in person than in writing, but trust us. We have six months for ironic giveaways and promotions. We want to make sure that our fans are comfortable during the first few games of the season and if the last two seasons are any indication, it's going to be bitterly cold, and potentially snowy. That's why we present to you, state-of-the-art jackets to keep you warm. The Baby Blue Saints Anorak Jacket will be given out to the first 1,000 fans presented by CHS. Stick around after the game for the first Xcel Energy Friday Night fireworks to the music of whatever our organist Andrew Crowley is feeling.

Saturday, March 29 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - Opening Weekend Continued with Black & Royal Blue Saints Anorak Jacket Giveaway (1,000) presented by CHS If you weren't lucky enough to get one of the stylish Baby Blue Saints Anorak jackets on Opening Day, fret not. You have a second chance to keep warm and if the weather is to be believed, you're going to need it more today than you did on Opening Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an equally stylish Black and Royal Blue Saints Anorak jacket presented by CHS. You can wear this jacket for any occasion, including a tropical one, on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, March 30 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - Opening Weekend Finale with 2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (2,000) It's the perfect gift for the Saints fan in your life. Want to know what time the Saints are playing? This gift has you covered. Want to know who their opponent is that day? Done and done. How about whether they are home or on the road? Bingo. It's the brand new, often duplicated, but never replicated, one-of-a-kind Saints 2025 Magnet Schedule. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive this sleek looking magnet schedule. Put it on the fridge. Slap it on the file cabinet at work. Put it on iron, cobalt, steel, nickel, gadolinium, or even lodestone. The choice is yours. Following the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 25 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

