IronPigs Announce 2025 Break Camp Roster
March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced the IronPigs break camp roster.
The break camp roster is subject to change prior to Opening Night on March 28. A PDF copy of the break camp roster is attached.
The initial roster breaks down as follows (bold indicates PHI 40-Man roster):
Pitchers: Mick Abel, Koyo Aoyagi, Nabil Crismatt, José Cuas, Seth Johnson, Joel Kuhnel, Max Lazar, John McMillon, Enmanuel Mejia, Michael Mercado, Nicholas Padilla, Alan Rangel, Austin Schulfer, Devin Sweet, Kyle Tyler, Nick Vespi, Guillo Zuñiga
Catchers: Josh Breaux, Payton Henry, Garrett Stubbs
Infielders: Christian Arroyo, Erick Brito, Rodolfo Castro, Otto Kemp, Rafael Lantigua, Carson Taylor
Outfielders: Justin Crawford, Matt Kroon, Óscar Mercado, Gabriel Rincones Jr., Cal Stevenson
18 players on the break camp roster have accumulated Major League experience. Seth Johnson, Max Lazar, Michael Mercado, Garrett Stubbs, and Cal Stevenson all appeared in games for the 2024 Phillies. Stubbs appeared in the most games of the bunch, playing in 56 games for the Phillies last season.
Justin Crawford ranks as the highest prospect of the break camp roster per MLB Pipeline, slotting in as the No. 63 prospect in baseball. Crawford (#3) is one of six Phillies top-30 prospects on the break camp roster, joining Mick Abel (#8), Gabriel Rincones Jr. (#10), Seth Johnson (#12), Michael Mercado (#22), and Otto Kemp (#23).
When Koyo Aoyagi appears in a game for the 'Pigs, he will become the first Japanese player to suit up for Lehigh Valley. Born in Yokohama, Aoyagi pitched for the Hanshin Tigers of NBP from 2016-2024, making three NPB All-Star teams.
IronPigs Opening Night is slated for March 28th at 6:05 p.m. when they take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park. The Opening Weekend continues as the 'Pigs take on the RailRiders again at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 29th, and at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 30th.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
