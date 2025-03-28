Saints' Opening Act Is Pure Domination in 11-0 Thumping of Indianapolis

ST. PAUL, MN - It was just game one of 150 on Friday night at CHS Field, but what an Opening Act it was for the St. Paul Saints. David Festa and three relievers combined on a four-hit shutout as the offense pounded out 18 hits en route to an 11-0 thumping of the Indianapolis Indians at CHS Field in front of 5,314.

Festa was dominant from the jump retiring the first eight men he faced before giving up a two-out single in the third. He picked off Tsung-Che Cheng, facing the minimum through three innings. Festa went 5.0 shutout innings allowing three singles and striking out four. He threw 58 pitches, 39 for strikes.

Offensively, eight of nine Saints collected a hit, with each of the eight having a multi-hit night, eight of nine scored, a run, and six of nine knocked home a run.

It took just three innings for the Saints to get on the board and start the onslaught as it was one of their two Top 100 prospects that broke the seal. Ryan Fitzgerald led off with a walk and Austin Martin followed with a single to right-center putting runners at first and second. With one out Emmanuel Rodriguez ripped a 113.6 mile per hour two-run double into the left-center gap giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. Rodriguez went 3-5 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored.

The other Top 100 prospect gave the Saints a 3-0 lead in the fourth. With one out the Saints loaded the bases as Jeferson Morales singled to center, Ryan Fitzgerald singled to center, and Austin Martin walked. That brought up Luke Keaschall who promptly lined an RBI single to center.

The Saints continued to add on in the fifth with the first three hitters loading the bases. Armando Alvarez singled to center, Mike Ford walked, and Jair Camargo singled to center. With one out Morales walked to force in a run increasing the Saints lead to 4-0. A sac fly by Fitzgerald made it 5-0.

Scott Blewett picked up where Festa left off tossing 2.0 hitless, shutout innings while walking one and striking out two. He threw 25 pitches, 18 for strikes.

The offense continued to pour it on in the sixth. With one out Rodriguez drew a walk and Alvarez lined a single into left-center. With two outs, Camargo smashed a two-run double to right-center putting the Saints up 7-0. He went 3-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored. Yunior Severino got in on the action with an RBI single to left making it 8-0.

Kyle Bischoff got the eighth for the Saints and made quick work of the Indians retiring the side in order on nine pitches, all strikes.

The offense topped off the night with a three-run eighth. With one out Camargo doubled, moved to third on a Severino single to left. Morales made it 10-0 with a two-run triple to right-center. Fitzgerald finished the scoring with an RBI single to center giving the Saints an 11-0 lead.

In the ninth Kody Funderburk gave up a leadoff double to Billy Cook, the first Indians hitter to reach second base on the night. Funderburk fanned the next two before a walk to Matt Gorski. Funderburk ended the night in style with a nifty behind-the-back grab on a comebacker and tossed to first to finish off a franchise tying high 11-run shutout victory.

The same two teams meet in game two of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (NR) to the mound against Indians RHP Mike Burrows (NR). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twins Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

