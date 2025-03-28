I-Cubs Win Opening Night Against 2024 IL Champions Omaha Storm Chasers

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







I-Cubs Win Opening Night Against 2024 IL Champions Omaha Storm Chasers DES MOINES, IA.- The Iowa Cubs welcomed the Omaha Storm Chasers for the first contest of the 2025 season on Opening Night. Iowa ended up winning 6-3 as the bullpen closed out Omaha in the late innings.

Iowa got Opening Night started in the bottom of the second inning and kept the lead the entire night as Ben Cowles hit a two-run blast to center field after Moises Ballesteros led off the bottom of the second inning with a single.

Immediately in the top of the third inning, Omaha answered back with a run of their own as the I-Cubs lead was cut down to one.

Starting pitcher Connor Noland tossed four innings, allowed two hits on one earned run and punched out six Chasers in a no decision.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the I-Cubs extended the lead back to 4-1 as back-to-back doubles from Dixon Machado and Christian Franklin plated two more runs.

The following inning, after Carlos Pérez walked for the second time in the contest, Machado hit his second straight double and scored Pérez from first for a 5-1 lead.

Cubs number two prospect, Owen Caissie, added another insurance run to the lead as the I-Cubs took a commanding 6-1 lead.

Omaha tried to rally back in the top of the eighth inning, but Iowa's bullpen held them in check as they allowed two runs from five pitchers including Brooks Kriske, who earned the win, Ethan Roberts, Trevor Richards, Jack Neely, and Daniel Palencia, who earned the save.

Iowa's pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts in today's Opening Night contest as the game ended in a 6-3 victory.

The I-Cubs continue this three-game set against the Storm Chasers on Saturday, March 29 as first pitch is at 3:08 p.m. CT and left-hander Jordan Wicks will take the mound for Iowa.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.