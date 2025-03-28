Top Prospect Bubba Chandler Headlines Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, today announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2025 season. Indianapolis' daily roster will consist of 28 active players, led by right-hander Bubba Chandler - the Pirates top prospect and No. 15 in Minor League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline - and six additional top 30 organizational prospects. The Indians kick off their 123rd campaign in franchise history with a three-game series at the St. Paul Saints beginning tonight before returning to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 1 for a 6:35 PM first pitch vs. the Iowa Cubs.

Chandler, 22, also enters the season rated as the No. 4 right-handed pitching prospect in MiLB, trailing Los Angeles' (NL) Roki Sasaki, Detroit's right-hander Jackson Jobe and Philadelphia's Andrew Painter. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (No. 72 overall) of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) High School after committing to Clemson (S.C.) University to play both baseball and football. Chandler made seven starts for the Indians in 2024, posting a 4-0 record and 1.83 ERA (8er/39.1ip) with 54 strikeouts. From his Triple-A debut on Aug. 9 through the end of the season, he led all International League qualifiers in ERA and strikeouts while ranking second in batting average against (.183) and fourth in WHIP (1.04)

Six additional prospects ranked among the organization's top 30 according to MLB Pipeline are slated to begin the season in Triple-A, They include right-hander Thomas Harrington (PIT No. 3/MiLB No. 79), utilityman Nick Yorke (No. 5), right-hander and Opening Day starter Braxton Ashcraft (No. 6), right-hander Mike Burrows (No. 15), shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (No. 17) and outfielder and first baseman Billy Cook (No. 18).

Roster moves will be made ahead of today's season-opener at St. Paul.

Pitchers (18)

RHP Braxton Ashcraft

RHP Mike Burrows

RHP Bubba Chandler

RHP Fineas Del Bonta-Smith

RHP Drake Fellows

RHP JC Flowers

RHP Carson Fulmer

RHP Thomas Harrington

LHP Randy Labaut

RHP Isaac Mattson

RHP Kyle Nicolas

RHP Tanner Rainey

RHP Yohan Ramírez

RHP Ryder Ryan

RHP Chase Shugart

RHP Burch Smith

RHP Hunter Stratton

RHP Eddy Yean

Position Players (17)

C Henry Davis

C Jason Delay

C Eli Wilson

INF Tsung-Che Cheng

INF Darick Hall

INF Mike Jarvis

INF Malcom Nuñez

INF Liover Peguero

INF DJ Stewart

INF Enmanuel Valdez

INF Alika Williams

INF Nick Yorke

OF Billy Cook

OF Matt Fraizer

OF Matt Gorski

OF Bryce Johnson

OF Nick Solak

