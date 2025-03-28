Guardians & Clippers Announce Opening Day Triple-A Roster

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers Opening Day roster has been finalized by the Cleveland Guardians for the International League schedule beginning this weekend. Thirteen players on the active Opening Day roster will be making their return to Columbus, joined by twelve up-and-comers set to make their debut at the Triple-A level.

The outfield will feature Will Brennan and Angel Martinez, a duo that combined to play in over 150 games for the Guardians in 2024. Alongside them will be Triple-A rookies Justin Boyd and Petey Halpin, a former 3rd-round draft pick currently ranked by MLB.com among the organization's top prospects.

The infield will feature another top Guardians prospect. Juan Brito returns after a spectacular 2024 campaign, having helped lead the Clippers to the top of the standings while placing among the top three in the International League in hits, runs, RBI, doubles, walks, and total bases. Defensive wizard Christian Cairo is also back with the ClipShow. New to Columbus will be Will Wilson, the former Angels 1st round draft pick who came to the Guardians through the Rule 5 draft in December. Dayan Frias and Milan Tolentino have yet to play above the Double-A level, while third baseman Kyle Datres saw time in the Pacific Coast League in 2023.

Behind the plate, onetime Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nuñez is back with the Clippers, along with Triple-A rookies Kody Huff and David Leon.

Manager Andy Tracy's choice to be the Opening Day starter in Toledo is Doug Nikhazy, another of Cleveland's brightest prospects. Nikhazy went 7-3 with a 2.87 ERA last season for Columbus in his first taste of action at the Triple-A level. Lefty Ryan Webb and righty Trenton Denholm are also slated to start games during the opening weekend in Toledo. Nikhazy and Webb are two of the eight hurlers on the initial roster who appeared for the Clippers a year ago, a group highlighted by former 1st round pick Tanner Burns. Also back are Bradley Hanner, Mason Hickman, Zak Kent, Nick Mikolajchak, and Andrew Misiaszek. First-timers at the Triple-A level include Ross Carver, Zachary Jacobs, Jack Leftwich, Shawn Rapp, and Carter Spivey. Former Astros reliever Parker Mushinski joined the organization this past offseason as a free agent.

The home opener at Huntington Park is Tuesday, April 1 as the Clippers host the St. Paul Saints on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Ticket packages and single-game tickets are on sale now at ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.