Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2025 Opening Day Roster

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2025 season. The team features seven of the top 30 ranked Marlins prospects, according to MLB.com, eleven players with MLB experience, and 16 who have previously played in Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp's highest ranked prospect, Agustín Ramirez, checks in at No. 4 on MLB.com's list. Ramirez was a trade deadline acquisition from the New York Yankees organization and played 39 games for Jacksonville last season. The right-hander finished tied for eighth in Minor League Baseball in RBIs (93).

Joining Ramirez on the ranked prospect list includes Deyvison De Los Santos, Miami's No. 12 ranked prospect, will also return to the Jumbo Shrimp after stint in 2024. He led all of Minor League Baseball in home runs (40) and RBI (120). After beginning the 2024 season with Double-A Amarillo, he socked 14 home runs with an additional 14 with Triple-A Reno before coming to the Jumbo Shrimp. He slashed .294/.343/.571/.914 between Double-A and Triple-A last season.

Adam Mazur (No. 13) and Jakob Marsee (No. 24) are also among the organization's highest rated players on the Opening Day roster. Both return to Jacksonville after spending the second half of the season with the Marlins organization. Mazur was acquired from the Padres in exchange for RHP Bryan Hoeing and LHP Tanner Scott. Marsee was also acquired from the Padres, but he was part of the trade that sent INF Luis Arraez to San Diego from Miami.

Mazur started 2024 strong with Double-A San Antonio, posting a 1.95 ERA in his first six starts. He made his major league debut with the Padres on June 4, 2024. He tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Marsee started off the 2024 campaign slow out of the gate for Double-A San Antonio, only posting a .176 batting average but relished after a change of scenery. With Jacksonville, he played in 22 games, slashing .275/.370/.363/.733 going a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts.

Maximo Acosta (No. 20), Victor Mesa Jr. (No. 27) and Andrew Pintar (No. 30) round out the top 30 prospects on the Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day roster. Acosta and Pintar will spend their first seasons in both Jacksonville and the Marlins organization, while Mesa Jr. returns for his second stint with the Jumbo Shrimp.

Acosta began his career with the Texas Rangers organization. He spent 2024 with the Frisco RoughRiders and finished second on the team in batting average (.288), first in stolen bases (26) and third in hits (111). He was acquired by the Marlins on December 11, 2024, along with INF Echedry Vargas and LHP Brayan Mendoza in exchange for INF Jake Burger.

Mesa Jr., who will begin the season on the injured list, played in 80 games for Jacksonville in 2024. He slashed .259/.319/.423 and drove in 51 runs before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season on July 31, 2024.

Pintar came over to the Marlins organization along with teammate De Los Santos in exchange for Marlins LHP A.J. Puk. After hitting .304/.403/.516/.919 with nine home runs and 32 RBI with High-A Hillsboro, Pintar played in just 10 games for Double-A Amarillo before being traded to the Marlins organization. He finished the 2024 campaign with Double-A Pensacola hitting just .192/.287/.240/.527 in 33 games.

Along with the top prospects and returning players, the 2025 Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day roster includes:

Players from five different countries (USA, Dominican Republic, Canada, Venezuela, Cuba) and one territory (Puerto Rico)

Players from 16 different states

16 players returning to Jacksonville

3 players have faced Jacksonville in their careers

Below is the full roster:

Pitchers (15): Luarbert Arias, Xzavion Curry, Brett de Geus, Cade Gibson, Janson Junk, Justin King, Adam Mazur, Anderson Pilar, Robinson Piña, Matt Pushard, Christian Roa, Austin Roberts, John Rooney, Josh Simpson, Freddy Tarnok.

Catchers (3): Bennett Hostetler, Brian Navarreto, Agustín Ramirez.

Infield (5): Maximo Acosta, Jacob Berry, Deyvison De Los Santos, Ronny Simon, Jack Winkler.

Outfield (5): Albert Almora Jr ., Heriberto Hernandez, Troy Johnston, Jakob Marsee, Andrew Pintar, Victor Mesa Jr. (IL)

