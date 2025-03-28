March 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (0-0) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (0-0)

Friday, March 28 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (0-0, -.--) vs. LHP Tyson Guerrero (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers are slated to open up their 2025 seasons tonight...the I-Cubs are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they went 68-82 (.453) and finished ninth in the International League West Division...Omaha went 89-59 (.601) and finished first in the IL West last season on their way to a Triple-A championship...Iowa is scheduled to start right-hander Connor Noland vs. the Storm Chasers left-handed hurler Tyson Guerrero.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs today announced their Opening Day roster today...the roster features 17 players with Major League service time and 18 players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin AlcaÃÂntara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25)...just three players are making their first Triple-A roster, including Long, Franklin and Cowles.

RUNNIN' WILD: James Triantos, the No. 72 in baseball (MLB.com), is coming off a season in which he batted .300/.346/.427 (133-for-443) with 36 extra-base hits, 47 stolen bases and was selected to the 2024 Futures Game selection in Arlington, Texas...James became the first Cubs minor leaguer with at least 130 hits and 45 stolen last season since 2010...he was named Southern League Player of the Month last June after batting .393 (35-for-89) with four home runs and 16 stolen bases.

AT THE HELM: Iowa Cubs Manager Marty Pevey returns as Iowa's manager for the 13th consecutive season in 2025, extending his records of longest tenured and winningest manager in Iowa history...his 82 wins in 2023 were the second most by any team Pevey has managed, trailing the 2000 Advanced-A Dunedin Blue Jays, who went 84-54 (.609)...Pevey has 748 career wins with Iowa, 52 short of the 800-mark and holds a career managerial record of 1,392-1,436.

AWARD TOUR: The 2024 Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year Moises Ballesteros makes his first Triple-A Opening Day roster...it marked the second straight year Bally has won the award...the Venezuela native joined Iowa on June 18, 2024 and hit .281 (73- for-260) with 10 home runs, 35 RBI and was one of just nine position players in the International League this season aged 20 or younger...Brandon Birdsell was named the Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year but will begin the season on the injured list.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year but have won six of the last nine matchups dating back to July 4, 2024.

PLAY BALL!: The I-Cubs are 33-38 all-time on Opening Day and 24-33 on Triple-A Opening Day...Iowa has lost eight of their last 11 games on Opening Day, dating back to 2013, including a 5-4 loss in 11 innings last season at Omaha... the extra-inning loss in 2024 marked the first time the I-Cubs have gone to extra innings on Opening Day since April 3, 1997, in which they defeated Omaha 6-5 in 11 innings on the road...Iowa has gone to extras on Opening Day five times in franchise history, including 2024, 1997, 1995, 1988 and 1973.

MARCH ON: The I-Cubs got off to a strong start last season as they posted a 15-12 record through March/April...Iowa tallied a four-game win streak from April 6-10 vs. Toledo and at St. Paul which marked their longest such streak of the season...Iowa hit .259 (28-for-108) with 10 extra-base hits with 12 walks during the three games in March and the pitching staff posted a 3.10 ERA (10 ER in 29.0 IP).

THE BIG O: Outfielder Owen Caissie got off to a strong start last season as he hit safely in his first five games, batting .450 (9-for-20) with two runs scored, three doubles, five RBI and three walks...Owen also reached base safely in his first 12 games last year.

