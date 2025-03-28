Carlos Rodriguez Fans Seven Over Five Dominant Innings in Sounds' 7-1 Win
March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds earned an Opening Night win to kick off the 2025 season on Friday night. Sounds starter Carlos Rodriguez spun five spectacular innings where he struck out seven batters, was charged with one unearned run, and allowed just three hits en route to his first win of the year on the mound.
The Brewers' no. 23-ranked prospect appeared unbothered after allowing a two-out double in the top of the first. The right-hander responded by picking up his second strikeout of the opening frame and then got an assist from his battery mate Jorge Alfaro, who threw out a baserunner to get out of the third after having faced one more than the minimum through his first three innings.
Caleb Durbin provided what turned out to be the only run support the Sounds would need with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third.
Rodriguez left a runner stranded on third in the top of the fourth before the first of two Nashville errors on the night helped Jacksonville push across their lone run of the contest in the top of the fifth.
From there, the Sounds would score five unanswered, including three in the seventh. Raynel Delgado started the home half of the eighth with his third hit of the ballgame and proceeded to swipe third and would later score on a wild pitch to make it 7-1.
A quartet of Sounds relievers combined to hold Jacksonville to a pair of hits over the final four innings with Vinni Nittoli punctuating the night with his second strikeout during his one inning of work.
Game two of the three-game weekend series is scheduled for 6:35 pm on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. RHP Logan Henderson is set to make his season debut for the Sounds against RHP Robinson Pina.
POSTGAME NOTES:
OOOOH, THEY STEALIN' The Sounds swiped five bases on Friday night including two each from Jared Oliva and Raynel Delgado. The five stolen bases are the most on an Opening Day by a Sounds team since 2005 when MLB Stats Portal stops tracking team high/lows. The five stolen bases are also tied for the fifth-most overall for a single-game since 2009.
TREYNEL: Raynel Delgado matched his single-game career-high with his three-hit performance on Friday night. It was the 16th time in his career that he had three hits in a game. His three-hits are tied for the second most by a Nashville player on Opening Night over the last 15 seasons.
DURBIN DINGERS: Caleb Durbin hit the first home run for the Sounds this season with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. It was the first time in his professional career that he has homered on Opening Night. Durbin, who checks in as the Brewers' no. 22-ranked prospect was acquired by Milwaukee in the trade that sent Devin Williams to the Yankees last December.
C-ROD: Friday night marked the eighth time in Carlos Rodriguez's 78-game career that he has had 7+ strikeouts while working 5.0 IP or less.
