Knights Dominate Season Opener with 9-1 Win Over Stripers
March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
Charlotte, NC- The Charlotte Knights opened the 2025 season in style on Friday night. The Knights routed the Gwinnett Stripers, 9-1, in front of 8,113 Opening Night fans at Truist Field.
Kyle Teel initiated the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Teel pulled a single into right field that plated Chase Meidroth from second base and gave the Knights an early 1-0 lead.
Two innings later, the Knights exploded for five runs. Colson Montgomery and Tim Elko both went deep in the frame. Teel continued the round-tripper parade with a leadoff Home Run to right in the home half of the fifth.
The Knights used a patient approach in the sixth and added two more runs to the offensive output. Bobby Dalbec and Zach DeLoach each worked a bases-loaded walk that ran the Knights advantage up to 9-1.
Charlotte's pitching staff kept the Stripers offense in check all evening. Gwinnett's hitters combined for only two hits, a Sandy Leon solo Home Run in the fifth and a Luke Williams single in the ninth.
Chris Rodriguez started on the mound for the Knights and pitched three scoreless frames. Jared Shuster spelled Rodriguez and struck out six in his three solid innings of work.
Adisyn Coffey kept Gwinnett out of the scoring column in the seventh and eighth frames and Gus Varland closed out the pitching gem with a smooth ninth inning.
The Knights and the Stripers are back in action at Truist Field on Saturday night with the first pitch slated for 6:05pm ET. Gates to Truist Field will open at 4:30pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Storm Chasers Drop Season Opener in Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Announce 2025 Break Camp Roster - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints' Opening Act Is Pure Domination in 11-0 Thumping of Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Dominate Season Opener with 9-1 Win Over Stripers - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Season Opener, 7-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Blanked in 2025 Season Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Crooks Homers as Redbirds Drop 2025 Opener at Bats - Memphis Redbirds
- Charlotte Powers Past Elder, Stripers on Opening Night - Gwinnett Stripers
- Big Flys from Payton Henry and Otto Kemp Guide 'Pigs Past RailRiders on Opening Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Roll Tides 9-2 in 2025 Opener - Durham Bulls
- Bats Bash Their Way to 9-4 Opening Night Win - Louisville Bats
- Carlson Home Run Lone Offensive Highlight for Tides - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Succumb to Rally on Opening Night - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider to Start Saturday in Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- Hens Hit Three Home Runs in Front of Opening Day Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Clippers Open the 2025 Campaign with Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Opens 2025 Season with 4-3 Win over Worcester on Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Toro Homers, Drives in Two as WooSox Fall 4-3 in Season Opener to Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Gunnar Henderson to Start 2025 Season in Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons 'Spring' into Action Late to Rally Past Red Wings for Opening Day Win - Buffalo Bisons
- March 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Topple Red Wings on Opening Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for 25th Anniversary Season at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2025 Opening Day Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Cubs Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- March 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Spring Has Officially Arrived: It Was 50 Degrees at Opening Day First Pitch & Bisons Reward Fans with Free Ticket - Buffalo Bisons
- Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider to Rehab with Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- Official Knights Opening Day Roster Announced - Charlotte Knights
- Yankees announce Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Opening Day Roster - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Off and Runing, Saints Magnetic Personalities Will Keep Fans Warm During Opening Weekend March 28-30 - St. Paul Saints
- Guardians & Clippers Announce Opening Day Triple-A Roster - Columbus Clippers
- Durham Bulls Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Sounds 2025 Opening Day Roster Announced - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 28 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Top Prospect Bubba Chandler Headlines Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- Knights Dominate Season Opener with 9-1 Win Over Stripers
- Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider to Start Saturday in Charlotte
- Official Knights Opening Day Roster Announced
- Truist Field's First Ever Drone Show Set for Saturday, March 29
- Major College Baseball Action Returns to Truist Field this Spring