Knights Dominate Season Opener with 9-1 Win Over Stripers

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, NC- The Charlotte Knights opened the 2025 season in style on Friday night. The Knights routed the Gwinnett Stripers, 9-1, in front of 8,113 Opening Night fans at Truist Field.

Kyle Teel initiated the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Teel pulled a single into right field that plated Chase Meidroth from second base and gave the Knights an early 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Knights exploded for five runs. Colson Montgomery and Tim Elko both went deep in the frame. Teel continued the round-tripper parade with a leadoff Home Run to right in the home half of the fifth.

The Knights used a patient approach in the sixth and added two more runs to the offensive output. Bobby Dalbec and Zach DeLoach each worked a bases-loaded walk that ran the Knights advantage up to 9-1.

Charlotte's pitching staff kept the Stripers offense in check all evening. Gwinnett's hitters combined for only two hits, a Sandy Leon solo Home Run in the fifth and a Luke Williams single in the ninth.

Chris Rodriguez started on the mound for the Knights and pitched three scoreless frames. Jared Shuster spelled Rodriguez and struck out six in his three solid innings of work.

Adisyn Coffey kept Gwinnett out of the scoring column in the seventh and eighth frames and Gus Varland closed out the pitching gem with a smooth ninth inning.

The Knights and the Stripers are back in action at Truist Field on Saturday night with the first pitch slated for 6:05pm ET. Gates to Truist Field will open at 4:30pm ET.

