Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 28 at Buffalo

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (0-0) vs. Buffalo Bisons (0-0)

Friday, March 28, 2025 - 2:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (NR) vs. LHP Eric Lauer (NR)

SEASON'S GREETINGS: The Rochester Red Wings are slated to kick off their 97th season of International League baseball against Buffalo today, and fifth as an affiliate of the Washington Nationals...this marks the first time Rochester has opened the season against the Bisons since 2018, and the first time at Sahlen Field since 2015...the Red Wings look to pick up their first Opening Day win since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound for his second consecutive Opening Day start (Harrisburg in 2024)...

Rochester logged an 8-7 record at Sahlen Field in 2024, the third time since 2010 a Red Wings team has finished above .500 on the road against their Thruway rival to the west (2017, 2018).

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: Rochester and Buffalo will be the first game underway this afternoon, to kick off the earliest start to a Minor League Baseball season since March 27, 1951, when the Triple-A Pacific Coast League opened its 167-game season.

OUR FEARLESS LECROY: Rochester manager MATTHEW LECROY is set to lead the Red Wings for a fifth consecutive season, becoming the first skipper to lead the team in five-straight campaigns since Red Wings Hall of Famer Joe Altobelli managed the club from 1971-76...he will be joined by pitching coach RAFAEL CHAVES (4th season), hitting coaching BRIAN DAUBACH (5th season), and newly appointed development coach MARIO LISSON, who spent the previous three seasons as manager for High-A Wilmington...

LeCroy enters the 2025 season with 259 total wins with Rochester, 11th-most in Red Wings franchise history.

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ is slated to take the ball today, and become the fourth left-handed Red Wings pitcher since 2000 to start on Opening Day (Sean Nolin in 2021, Scott Diamond in 2014, Glen Perkins in 2008)...the southpaw made a career-high 26 starts between Rochester (16) and Double-A Harrisburg (10) in 2024, posting a 3.90 ERA (57 ER/131.2 IP) with 114 strikeouts and a 1.33 WHIP...

RHP Kohl Stewart in 2019 is the last Red Wings pitcher to pick up the win on Opening Day.

NEW FACES, SAME PLACES: The Red Wings roster includes 17 players on their first Triple-A Opening Day roster, and 19 who have previously donned the Red Wings uniform...two players were a part of last year's Opening Day lineup, DREW MILLAS and JUAN YEPEZ, who logged a combined 134 games with the Red Wings a season ago...five players are included in the Nationals top-30 prospects ranking (MLB.com), including INF BRADY HOUSE (4), OF ROBERT HASSELL III (12), RHP TYLER STUART (15), RHP ANDRY LARA (17) and OF ANDREW PINCKNEY (26).

International League Stories from March 28, 2025

