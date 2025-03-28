Spring Has Officially Arrived: It Was 50 Degrees at Opening Day First Pitch & Bisons Reward Fans with Free Ticket

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Spring officially arrived today in Buffalo, NY at 2:05 p.m.

That was the time of the first pitch at today's Bisons Opening Day game against the Rochester Red Wings, and as guaranteed by the team, it was exactly 50 Degrees. But because the return of Bisons Baseball combined with the warm thoughts from their great fans helped us get to the magic temperature number at Sahlen Field, the Bisons have decided to reward all fans in attendance with the FREE TICKET Spring Guarantee Offer.

All fans in attendance will be able to exchange their Opening Day Game Ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office for a FREE TICKET for a March/April Bisons game at Sahlen Field. Please note that this exchange can be made at any time, including for the Opening Weekend Games on Saturday and Sunday (both 1:05 p.m.). The exchange does not have to be made on Friday, March 28.

For additional details, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

