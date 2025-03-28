SWB RailRiders Game Notes- March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-0) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (0-0)

Game 1 | Road Game 1 | Coca-Cola Park | Friday, March 28, 2025 | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

LH Brandon Leibrandt (No Record) vs. RH Alan Rangel (No Record)

Leibrandt: 19 appearances, including 17 starts, in Reds organization; 3-4, 4.41 ERA w/ LOU

Rangel: Appeared in 18 games split between four teams over two organizations (3-2, 3.77 combined)

2024 IN REVIEW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 89-60 during the 2024 season, closing with the second best record in the 20-team International League. The RailRiders went 43-31 during the first half of the season, which was highlighted by early series sweeps on the road in Norfolk and Jacksonville. The club won 46 games in the second half of the year, trailing only the Columbus Clippers 48 wins.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 43-32 at PNC Field and won 46 out of 74 on the road.

74 players suited up for manager Shelley Duncan, including Major League rehabbers like Gerrit Cole and DJ LeMahieu.

The club set several new franchise records in 2024, including 854 runs scored, besting the 2019 tally by 68 runs, and 251 stolen bases, topping the previous record set one year earlier by an astounding 77 steals.

TJ Rumfield led all qualified hitters with a .292 average. Jose Rojas and Taylor Trammell led the RailRiders with 18 home runs each, while Rumfield topped all players with 71 runs batted in. Ten different players reached double figures in stolen bases.

Three pitchers had seven wins each. Will Warren led all pitchers with 136 strikeouts, while Ron Marinaccio and Anthony Misiewicz paced the bullpen with eight saves apiece.

5G- Tonight's game marks the five thousandth contest in franchise history. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 2,665-2,334 since 1989. The Red Barons carried a .531 winning percentage from 1989 to 2006 (1,305-1,268). The SWB Yankees sported a .580 winning percentage from 2007-2012 (497-360). Since the outset of the 2013 campaign, the RailRiders are a .550 club (863-706). As a Yankees affiliate, dating back to 2007, the team is 1,360-1,066 for a .561 winning percentage.

CAPTAIN & CREW- Manager Shelley Duncan returns for his third season at the helm of the RailRiders, having paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 89 wins in 2024. In two years in charge, Duncan has gone 162-135. Gerardo Casadiego returns to Moosic for a second year and becomes the team's new pitching coach. Mike Merganthaler is the RailRiders' new hitting coach, while Gil Velazquez, Zak Wasserman and Spencer Medick all join Duncan's staff as well. Velazquez will serve as the bench coach, Wasserman will be the defensive coach and Medick will be the new bullpen coach.

ROSTER NEWS- The debut roster for Manager Shelley Duncan coming out of Spring Training features three of the Top-30 prospects in the Yankees farm system, four members of the 40-man roster, 17 players with Major League service time and 13 that have played for SWB before.

BEHIND THE SCENES- Athletic Trainer Brandon Rodríguez rejoins the RailRiders' support staff and is flanked by Strength & Conditioning Coach Danny Smith, Home Clubhouse Manager Jim Billington and Advance Scouting Analyst Steven DiMaria, who all return to their roles from 2024. Danny Althoff has been added to the support staff in 2025 as the Video & Tech Assistant. Rodríguez was the RailRiders assistant athletic trainer for the first half of the 2023 season.

FIRST DAY JITTERS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens its 36th season on the road in Allentown tonight. The club is 14-21 on Opening Day dating back to 1989. Since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, the team is 9-8 in the first game of the season.

IRONRAIL RENEWED- The 17th edition of the IronRail Rivalry Series begins this weekend. Since 2008, Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley have met 285 times and SWB holds a 150-135 all-time advantage.

OPENING DAY NOD- Southpaw Brandon Leibrandt takes the ball tonight in Allentown. He spent the bulk of 2024 with the Louisville Bats, going 3-4 with a 4.41 ERA and struck out 80 over 83.2 innings pitched. The 32-year-old southpaw, signed as a Minor League Free Agent in February, is the son of long-time MLB pitcher Charlie Leibrandt.

ON THE HORIZON- The RailRiders start the 2025 campaign on a nine-game road swing. After closing out this three-game set Sunday in Allentown, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Syracuse from April 1-6. The home opener is slated for April 8 against the Rochester Red Wings.

ONE LEAGUE/ TWO SEASONS- Much like the last two years, the International League will play a split schedule. The team with the best record after the first 75 games will be crowned as the first-half champion and will host the team with the best record over the second half in a best-of-three playoff series at the end of September. The International League winner will play the top team from the Pacific Coast League in Las Vegas on September 27 to determine the Triple-A National Champion.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- The Yankees topped Milwaukee on Opening Day at the Stadium 4-2. Carlos Rodon earned the win, backed by home runs from Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe. Devin Williams notched his first save with New York... Somerset opens its season on April 4 at Hartford... Hudson Valley begins its campaign April 4 against Jersey Shore... Tampa's season starts April 4 versus Lakeland.

