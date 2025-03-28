Gunnar Henderson to Start 2025 Season in Norfolk

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced Gunnar Henderson is joining the Tides on a Major League Rehab Assignment, beginning on Opening Night at Harbor Park on March 28. He has not played for Norfolk since August 30, 2022, the day prior to his Major League debut. He is set to lead off and play shortstop tonight, wearing number 30.

Before his call-up to the Orioles, Henderson spent roughly three months with the Tides during the 2022 season. In 65 games, he hit .288 (75-for-250) with 60 runs, 13 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 38 walks, while slashing .390/.504/.894. In his Triple-A debut on June 8 at Nashville, he launched his first career Triple-A home run on the second pitch of the at bat off Ethan Small. On June 28, the day before his 21st birthday, Henderson hit for the cycle, becoming the first Tide to do it since Timo Pérez during the 2000 Triple-A season. Henderson would later be named the #1 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline in their midseason ranking.

Henderson's efforts would earn him several awards, including 2022 International League Prospect of the Year, International League Post-Season All-Star, and Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year Award. His success would continue with the Orioles into the 2023 season, where he earned American League Rookie of the Year and the American League Silver Slugger Award at shortstop. Henderson became the first Tide since Dwight Gooden (1984) to win a Rookie of the Year Award after playing for the Tides.

Ticket Information

Norfolk opens the 2025 regular season at home on Friday, March 28 with a 6:35 game vs. Durham; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2025 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

Single game tickets start as low as $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

