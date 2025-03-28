Big Flys from Payton Henry and Otto Kemp Guide 'Pigs Past RailRiders on Opening Night
March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0) rallied from an early deficit thanks to a trio of homers to emerge victorious, 5-4, over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-1) on Opening Night at Coca-Cola Park.
The RailRiders drew first blood in 2025, as a Jorbit Vivas sacrifice fly drove home Andrew Vazquez and a T.J. Rumfield RBI double plated Everson Pereira to make it 2-0 RailRiders in the third inning.
Scranton tacked on another run in the fourth as Ronaldo Hernandez brought in Alex Jackson with a groundout, making it 3-0.
Payton Henry smashed his first dinger of the night, a solo shot leading off the fourth to trim the deficit to 3-1 for the 'Pigs.
Henry came up the very next inning and clobbered his second jack, this time a two-run shot, tying the game at 3-3.
Otto Kemp put the 'Pigs in front for good in the sixth, belting a two-run homer of his own. Kemp finished the game 2-for-4 with his homer plus a walk.
A Hernandez sacrifice fly got the RailRiders back to within one at 5-4 in the eighth, but Michael Mercado escaped a bases loaded jam to end the inning.
Max Lazar (S, 1) fired a perfect ninth, striking out two to secure the 5-4 win for the 'Pigs.
Joel Kuhnel (1-0) earned the win in relief for Lehigh Valley, posting two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Eric Reyzelman (0-1) suffered the loss for the RailRiders, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out two.
Phillies top-100 prospect Justin Crawford recorded his first triple-A hit, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and two stolen bases.
The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Saturday, March 29th with first pitch slated for 4:35 p.m. The 'Pigs hand the ball to Seth Johnson while the RailRiders counter with Sean Boyle.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Knights Dominate Season Opener with 9-1 Win Over Stripers - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Season Opener, 7-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Blanked in 2025 Season Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Crooks Homers as Redbirds Drop 2025 Opener at Bats - Memphis Redbirds
- Charlotte Powers Past Elder, Stripers on Opening Night - Gwinnett Stripers
- Big Flys from Payton Henry and Otto Kemp Guide 'Pigs Past RailRiders on Opening Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Roll Tides 9-2 in 2025 Opener - Durham Bulls
- Bats Bash Their Way to 9-4 Opening Night Win - Louisville Bats
- Carlson Home Run Lone Offensive Highlight for Tides - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Succumb to Rally on Opening Night - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider to Start Saturday in Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- Hens Hit Three Home Runs in Front of Opening Day Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Clippers Open the 2025 Campaign with Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Opens 2025 Season with 4-3 Win over Worcester on Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Toro Homers, Drives in Two as WooSox Fall 4-3 in Season Opener to Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Gunnar Henderson to Start 2025 Season in Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons 'Spring' into Action Late to Rally Past Red Wings for Opening Day Win - Buffalo Bisons
- March 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Topple Red Wings on Opening Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for 25th Anniversary Season at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2025 Opening Day Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Cubs Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- March 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Spring Has Officially Arrived: It Was 50 Degrees at Opening Day First Pitch & Bisons Reward Fans with Free Ticket - Buffalo Bisons
- Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider to Rehab with Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- Official Knights Opening Day Roster Announced - Charlotte Knights
- Yankees announce Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Opening Day Roster - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Off and Runing, Saints Magnetic Personalities Will Keep Fans Warm During Opening Weekend March 28-30 - St. Paul Saints
- Guardians & Clippers Announce Opening Day Triple-A Roster - Columbus Clippers
- Durham Bulls Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Sounds 2025 Opening Day Roster Announced - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 28 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Top Prospect Bubba Chandler Headlines Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Big Flys from Payton Henry and Otto Kemp Guide 'Pigs Past RailRiders on Opening Night
- IronPigs Announce 2025 Break Camp Roster
- IronPigs 2025 Opening Night Festivities Set for March 28th
- Phillies Spring Training 'Pigs Update: One Month In
- Several IronPigs Selected to Represent Phillies at 'spring Breakout' Game