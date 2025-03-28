Big Flys from Payton Henry and Otto Kemp Guide 'Pigs Past RailRiders on Opening Night

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0) rallied from an early deficit thanks to a trio of homers to emerge victorious, 5-4, over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-1) on Opening Night at Coca-Cola Park.

The RailRiders drew first blood in 2025, as a Jorbit Vivas sacrifice fly drove home Andrew Vazquez and a T.J. Rumfield RBI double plated Everson Pereira to make it 2-0 RailRiders in the third inning.

Scranton tacked on another run in the fourth as Ronaldo Hernandez brought in Alex Jackson with a groundout, making it 3-0.

Payton Henry smashed his first dinger of the night, a solo shot leading off the fourth to trim the deficit to 3-1 for the 'Pigs.

Henry came up the very next inning and clobbered his second jack, this time a two-run shot, tying the game at 3-3.

Otto Kemp put the 'Pigs in front for good in the sixth, belting a two-run homer of his own. Kemp finished the game 2-for-4 with his homer plus a walk.

A Hernandez sacrifice fly got the RailRiders back to within one at 5-4 in the eighth, but Michael Mercado escaped a bases loaded jam to end the inning.

Max Lazar (S, 1) fired a perfect ninth, striking out two to secure the 5-4 win for the 'Pigs.

Joel Kuhnel (1-0) earned the win in relief for Lehigh Valley, posting two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Eric Reyzelman (0-1) suffered the loss for the RailRiders, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Phillies top-100 prospect Justin Crawford recorded his first triple-A hit, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and two stolen bases.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Saturday, March 29th with first pitch slated for 4:35 p.m. The 'Pigs hand the ball to Seth Johnson while the RailRiders counter with Sean Boyle.

