Official Knights Opening Day Roster Announced
March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The 2025 Charlotte Knights Opening Day roster has been made official by the Chicago White Sox Minor League Player Development Department. Headed to the Queen City to begin the 2025 season are a total of 27 players: 14 pitchers and 13 position players.
This season's roster features six top 30 Chicago White Sox prospects, according to MLB.com. Those players include C Kyle Teel (2), INF Colson Montgomery (4), C Edgar Quero (6), INF Chase Meidroth (8), RHP Jairo Iriarte (9), and RHP Nick Nastrini (27). Five of the six are ranked inside the top ten.
Charlotte's Opening Day roster features players from across the United States, Venezuela, and Cuba. The roster includes a total of 17 players with MLB service time and 13 players who suited up as a member of the Knights last season.
Charlotte Knights Opening Day Roster
Right-Handed Pitchers: Justin Anderson, Adisyn Coffey, Justin Dunn, Jairo Iriarte, James Karinchak, Nick Nastrini, Chase Plymell, Chris Rodriguez, Gus Varland, Owen White, Steven Wilson
Left-Handed Pitchers: Trey McGough, Garrett Schoenle, Jared Shuster
Catchers: Juan Gonzalez, Edgar Quero, Kyle Teel
Infielders: Bobby Dalbec, Tim Elko, Tristan Gray, Andre Lipcius, Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery
Outfielders: Zach DeLoach, Greg Jones Jr., Corey Julks, Cal Mitchell
Opening Knight is tonight (Friday, March 28) when the Knights will take on the Gwinnett Stripers at Truist Field. Fan Fest outside of the ballpark begins at 5:00pm ET, gates open at 6:00pm, and the first pitch is set for 7:04pm ET.
Tickets for Opening Knight and the 2025 season can be purchased by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office located at 324 S. Mint Street, or online at CharlotteKnights.com.
