RailRiders Succumb to Rally on Opening Night

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 5-4 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs hit home runs in three consecutive innings to rally past the RailRiders on Opening Night.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the third inning against Lehigh Valley starter Alan Rangel. With one down, Jorbit Vivas plated Andrew Velasquez with a sacrifice fly. T.J. Rumfield followed with an RBI double, driving in Everson Pereira for a 2-0 advantage.

The RailRiders extended the lead in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring ground out by Ronaldo Hernandez. The IronPigs countered that run in the home half of the inning with a solo home run by Payton Henry.

Henry homered again in the fifth; a two-run shot to tie the game at three. In the sixth, Otto Kemp's two-run home run gave Lehigh Valley its first lead of the year.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left runner aboard in the seventh inning and tacked on one run in the top half of the eighth with a Hernandez sac fly, the deficit to 5-4. The RailRiders, however, left the bases loaded in the eighth and could not complete the comeback.

Brandon Leibrandt made the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing one run on four hits over four innings. Eric Reyzelman (0-1) took the loss after surrendering the Kemp home run. Joel Kuhnel (1-0) notched the win for Lehigh Valley with two innings of relief work and Max Lazar pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Ismael Munguia paced the RailRiders with three hits in his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut. Rumfield added a pair of hits and all nine hitters in the starting lineup either reached base or drove in a run.

The RailRiders continue this Opening Weekend series against the IronPigs at 4:35 P.M. on Saturday. Sean Boyle is slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Lehigh Valley's Seth Johnson. The RailRiders begin the 2025 season on a nine-game road trip and host Rochester on April 8 in the home opener at PNC Field. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

