Bisons Topple Red Wings on Opening Day

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings opened their 97th season of International League baseball Friday night, and fell to the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field by a score of 6-2. LHP Andrew Alvarez fired 5.0 solid innings without allowing an earned run on the mound, before Buffalo used a four-run sixth to push ahead and seal the victory. 1B Juan Yepez reached base twice in the contest to pace the offense, including a double to account for the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the ballgame.

Heading into the bottom of the second inning still scoreless, Buffalo RF Joey Loperfido led off with a base hit up the middle. Two pitches later, he moved into scoring position on a passed ball, and moved 90 feet from home plate via a soft ground ball to 2B Trey Lipscomb. C Ali Sanchez was next at bat with one out, and dribbled a soft ground ball that allowed Loperfido to scramble home and score the first run of 2025 and put the Bisons up, 1-0.

Neither team was able to scratch a run across in the second, and 3B Brady House reached base with a walk to lead off the visiting half of the third. A batter later, 1B Juan Yepez laced a double down the left field line for the Red Wings' first hit of 2025, putting runners on second and third with still no outs. DH Franchy Cordero promptly tied the game at one apiece with a sharp groundout to second that allowed House to cross the plate, and moved Yepez up to third. LF Stone Garrett kept the pressure on and laced a ground ball through the left side past a diving Bisons SS Addison Barger for a base hit. Yepez crossed the plate on the play to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

LHP Andrew Alvarez escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth, and the score remained the same heading into the bottom of the sixth. Both Addison Barger and 3B Damiano Palmegiani were hit by a pitch to kick off the frame, and 2B Michael Stefanic promptly cleared the bases two batters later and put the Bisons back in front with a scorching double down the left field line. C Ali Sanchez then collected a single to put runners on the corners, and DH Riley Tirotta made it three consecutive hits and drove in Stefanic with a double of his own to make the score 4-2. Buffalo then capped off a four-run sixth inning via a sacrifice fly to right-center field from 1B Rainer Nunez, handing Rochester a three-run deficit heading into the seventh.

Buffalo held the Red Wings offense at bay through the seventh and eighth innings, and sent Joey Loperfido to the plate to lead off the Bisons' final turn at bat. The Philadelphia native turned on a 2-0 sinker and deposited it 429 feet and over the right-center field fence.

Trailing by a score of 6-2 heading into the top of the ninth, Rochester went down in order and fell in their fifth consecutive Opening Day matchup.

Andrew Alvarez took the ball to start for Rochester, in what was his second consecutive Opening Day assignment (HBG in 2024). The southpaw allowed one unearned run through 5.0 full innings, on two hits while striking out six and walking a pair. LHP Konnor Pilkington was first out of the bullpen for his Red Wings debut, and allowed four earned on two hits with two strikeouts and two hit batters. RHP Joan Adon followed suit and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, while only surrendering one hit. RHP Jack Sinclair entered in the eighth and covered 1.0 full inning, allowing one earned via a solo home run while striking out three.

Tonight's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to starter LHP Andrew Alvarez. The California native became the first Rochester pitcher since Jose Berríos in 2017 to log at least 5.0 innings of work without allowing an earned run on Opening Day.

Rochester looks to pick up their first win of 2025 Saturday afternoon, in game two of a three-game set in Buffalo. Highly touted Nationals prospect RHP Andry Lara is slated to make his Triple-A debut on the mound for the Red Wings, against Buffalo southpaw Trenton Wallace. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

International League Stories from March 28, 2025

