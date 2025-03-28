Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider to Rehab with Gwinnett

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that pitcher Spencer Strider will join the Stripers on an injury rehab assignment. Strider, on Atlanta's 15-day injured list as he recovers from 2024 surgery to repair his right ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), is scheduled to start Gwinnett's 6:05 p.m. game on Saturday against the Charlotte Knights.

The 26-year-old right-hander will be the first Braves player to rehab with Gwinnett this season. It will mark just the second career Triple-A appearance for Strider, who debuted with the Stripers in relief on September 29, 2021 vs. Jacksonville. In that outing, he struck out three over 1.0 scoreless inning.

Strider appeared twice for the Braves during Spring Training but has not pitched in a regular-season game at any level since suffering the elbow injury on April 5, 2024 vs. Arizona.

Atlanta's fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Clemson University, Strider is 32-10 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, .200 BAA, and a 13.51 strikeout/9.0 IP ratio over 67 career Major League outings (54 starts) with the Braves. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting to teammate Michael Harris II in 2022 (11-5, 2.67 ERA in 31 games) and was selected to the NL All-Star Team for the first time in 2023 (20-5, 3.86 ERA in 32 starts).

Strider and the Stripers take on the Charlotte Knights at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 29 at Truist Field. Listen to the game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.

The Stripers' home opener at Coolray Field is Tuesday, April 1 vs. the Nashville Sounds, first pitch is 4:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit GoStripers.com.

