Redbirds Announce Promotions for 25th Anniversary Season at AutoZone Park

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With a full lineup featuring the Summer Fireworks Series, PetSuites Bark in the Park days and many giveaways, the Memphis Redbirds have packed AutoZone Park's 25th anniversary season with action.

The Red, White and Boom Celebration on the Fourth of July includes the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history. Complete with a cookout, AutoZone Park is the place to be to celebrate Independence Day. Memphis is scheduled to host nine dates as part of the Summer Fireworks Series.

Memphis Red Sox Weekend provides an opportunity for the Memphis community to rally behind and learn about the deep history of Black baseball in the city. Thursday, June 19's game against the Norfolk Tides will feature a deep dive into the history of the Memphis Red Sox. One night later, the club will highlight Civil Rights advocacy groups, followed by HBCU Night on Saturday, June 21.

For Harry Potter Night, scheduled for Aug. 23, fans are slated to receive Harry Potter-themed house hats with a fireworks show following the Redbirds game against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves).

A staple of Memphis Redbirds baseball returns in 2025 as the first of three Education Days gets rolling on May 1 with a weather presentation from WMC. The Redbirds will then highlight STEM programs on May 14, followed by an optometry focus on May 15 with Southern College of Optometry.

Families are encouraged to enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark before every Sunday home game this season, including a special edition Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 20 with an Easter Egg Hunt after the game.

Furry friends are welcome at the ballpark during three Bark in the Park days, presented by PetSuites starting with April 5's Sandlot Day.

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday game will feature a revamped Kids Zone with new Memphis Redbirds inflatables. On Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, all kids 12-and-under will receive a free ice cream sandwich.

In addition to key theme nights, there are nine giveaways available this season with more to be announced. On April 4, the first 2,500 fans receive a replica Grizzlies Day Jerseys from the 2024 season.

Memphis Redbirds Giveaway Schedule (Additional Giveaways TBA):

Friday, April 4, 7:05 p.m. CDT - 2024 Grizzlies Day Jersey

Friday, April 18, 3:05 p.m. CDT - Minecraft Hat

Saturday, May 3, 3:05 p.m. CDT - Memphis Musica Jersey

Friday, June 6, 7:05 p.m. CDT - Hooded Dri-Fit T-shirt, presented by Southern College of Optometry

Saturday, June 7, 6:35 p.m. CDT - Reversible Bucket Hat, presented by Welcome to Memphis

Sunday, June 8, 1:05 p.m. CDT - Beach Towel

For more information on each promotion and to purchase tickets, visit www.milb.com/memphis/tickets/promotions.

Memphis Redbirds Promotional Schedule (Additional Promotions TBA):

Saturday, April 5, 3:05 p.m. CDT - Sandlot Day

Tuesday, April 15, 6:45 p.m. CDT - Jackie Robinson Day

Friday, April 18, 3:05 p.m. CDT - A Minecraft Movie Day

Saturday, April 19, 3:05 p.m. CDT - Scooby Doo Day

Sunday, April 20, 1:05 p.m. CDT - Easter Sunday

Thursday, May 1, 10:05 a.m. CDT - Education Day (Weather)

Saturday, May 3, 3:05 p.m. CDT - Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Sunday, May 4, 1:05 p.m. CDT - Star Wars Day

Wednesday, May 14, 12:05 p.m. CDT - Education Day (STEM)

Thursday, May 15, 10:05 a.m. CDT - Education Day (Optometry)

Friday, June 6, 7:05 p.m. CDT - Kickoff to Summer Weekend (Margaritaville)

Saturday, June 7, 6:35 p.m. CDT - Kickoff to Summer Weekend ('90s Night)

Sunday, June 8, 1:05 p.m. CDT - Kickoff to Summer Weekend (Water Day)

Wednesday, June 16, 12:05 p.m. CDT - Camp Day

Thursday, June 19 to Saturday, June 21 - Memphis Red Sox Weekend

Fourth of July, 7:04 p.m. CDT - Red, White and Boom Celebration

Further promotions will be announced later in the season. The Memphis Redbirds open the home portion of the 2025 season on April 1 against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

