Bisons 'Spring' into Action Late to Rally Past Red Wings for Opening Day Win

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

A four-run sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Michael Stefanic, propelled the Bisons to a 6-2 Opening Day victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday afternoon from Sahlen Field.

The Herd's home opening victory, its 23rd in 37 Opening Days at the downtown ballpark, was one of a pair of rewards for the 8,226 fans in attendance. While the "Spring Guarantee" issued by the team did come through with a first pitch temperature of exactly 50 degrees, the Bisons announced they are still allowing fans to redeem their game-used Opening Day tickets for a free ticket to any March/April home game.

Trailing 2-1 through the first five innings, the Bisons rallied past their closest rival the hard way, starting the bottom of the sixth with a pair of hit batters. Rochester reliever Konnor Pilkington hit Addison Barger on the helmet to lead off the frame and then plunked Damiano Palmegiani in the back of the leg. Both Bisons remained in the game and raced home when Stefanic lined a double into the left field corner to give Buffalo the lead.

Now with the 3-2 advantage, the Bisons tacked on to their total as Riley Tirotta also lined a two-base hit to left to score a run and Rainer Nunez hit a sacrifice fly to center to complete the four-run rally.

Joey Loperfido then punctuated the victory in the bottom of the eighth, launching a massive home run into the Bisons bullpen in right-center. A mammoth 429-foot blast left the bat of Buffalo's right fielder at 113.2 mph.

Buffalo scored the first run in all of minor league baseball in 2025 in the second inning on an Ali Sanchez ground out with Loperfido scoring from third.

The win for Buffalo on the mound went to the team's 2024 Most Valuable Pitcher, Andrew Bash. The righty worked a pair of innings in relief, allowing a strikeout and a walk while picking up his first punchout of the season.

Eric Lauer started for the Bisons and induced a lot of soft contact in his four innings of work. The southpaw retired the first eight batters he faced and struck out four.

The biggest out of the game was delivered by towering lefty Josh Walker. The 6-foot 6-inning reliever came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning and struck out Rochester's Franchy Cordero on two over-powering fastballs and a curveball out of the zone that had the designated hitter fishing.

With the win, the Bisons are now 6-1 when they play Rochester in Sahlen Field home openers.

The rivals return to action Saturday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. It's "Kids Cheer FREE" Opening Weekend, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program. Kids 14 years old and younger can get a free ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office (ONLY) with an adult ticket purchase.

