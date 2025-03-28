Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider to Start Saturday in Charlotte

March 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A big name is coming to Charlotte on the second day of the 2025 season. The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, announced that pitcher Spencer Strider will join the Stripers on an injury rehab assignment. Strider is the scheduled starting pitcher for Gwinnett on Saturday evening against the Charlotte Knights. The game is scheduled for a 6:05 first pitch and the gates at Truist Field will open early at 4:30 pm.

Strider was Atlanta's fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Clemson University. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year in 2022 and was selected to the NL All-Star Team for the first time in 2023.

Saturday evening is packed full of promotions at the ballpark. It's "Baseball Night in Charlotte" as fans can enjoy a full-team autograph session from 4:45-5:15 and can play catch in the outfield grass from 5:00-5:25. Then, following the game, the night sky will light up with a one-of-a-kind "Baseball Night in Charlotte" themed Drone Show.

Tickets for Saturday night's festivities and the 2025 season can be purchased by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office located at 324 S. Mint Street, or online at CharlotteKnights.com.

