WooSox Enhance "Woofster's WonderDogs" Program

April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







The Worcester Red Sox will use their new "Woof Woof Wednesday Nights" to recognize "Woofster's Wonderdogs," remarkable service dogs who have made an impact in the community. The club will continue to feature local canine rescue organizations on Fallon Health Sunday Fundays to help pups find their forever homes. These local nonprofits will continue to provide information and materials at tables on the main concourse at Polar Park.

"Woof Woof Wednesday Nights" also enable fans to bring their dogs to Polar Park rather than leave them home alone.

"Service dogs are performing heroic, life-saving actions, and they merit our appreciation," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "Rescue dogs are also awaiting the love of their future families. And fans have told us that many would visit Polar Park more frequently if they could bring their pet pups to the park. The WooSox are a dog-friendly organization."

Nearly 100 dogs attended the club's first "Woof Woof Wednesday Night" April 12.

In the story of mascot Woofster the WonderDog, fellow mascot Smiley Ball visited the Worcester Animal Rescue League in 2021, found the cheerful but lonely pup, saw his heart-shaped nose, and adopted him on National Dog Day, August 26. Overcoming a troubled upbringing, Woofster consistently demonstrates kindness and friendliness that flourish at the ballpark and in the community.

Fans who would like to nominate a service dog, animal rescue organization, or a dog who is making an impact in the community can email [email protected] or WooSox Community Relations Coordinator Emerson White at [email protected].

