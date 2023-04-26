Bisons' Offense Stalls Against Gwinnett
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Buffalo Bisons were held to four hits, three off the bat of Addison Barger, in their 2-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night.
Barger's first hit of the night was a lead off single against Nolan Kingham in the top of the second inning. The infielder was able to score three batters later on Rob Brantly's sacrifice fly to center field, giving Buffalo a 1-0 lead. The catcher's sixth RBI of the season came with one out and two on base.
Gwinnett was able to answer back with a run in the bottom of the third frame, tying the score 1-1. Ex-Bison Forrest Wall drove in Magneuris Sierra with an RBI base hit. He was the last batter that Yosver Zulueta would face. Nick Fraze made his Triple-A debut after being promoted from New Hampshire earlier in the day.
The 25-year-old righty used a double play and two-out ground ball to keep the Stripers from scoring again in the third. Fraze suffered the defeat in three innings of relief. One of his three hits allowed was a Braden Shewmake solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Gwinnett the 2-1 lead.
The second hit of the night from Barger ended Kingham's outing in the top of the fourth. Barger and Jordan Luplow reached base to start the inning before Grant Holmes took over from the bullpen. The righty picked up the win with two innings of work.
Yacksel Rios pitched a one-two-three top of the ninth inning for his third save of the season. He was the fifth pitcher of the game used by the Stripers.
Spencer Horwitz had one of the two Bisons hits in the top of the sixth, along with Barger off of Brian Moran. However, the lefty did not surrender a run to preserve the one-run lead.
The Bisons and Gwinnett meet again on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Zach Thompson is scheduled to start for Buffalo in game three of the six-game series.
