Sounds Stymie Storm Chasers in Shutout Victory

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (12-10) followed up their dominant win yesterday with a shutout on Wednesday, taking down the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-0 at First Horizon Park.

It was another dominant performance by the Sounds pitching staff for the team's fourth shutout of the season. Caleb Boushley (1-1) worked five quiet innings, holding the Storm Chasers to a couple of hits. Omaha bats stayed cool when the Nashville bullpen got into the game, as Pedro Fernandez, Cam Robinson and Clayton Andrews combined to keep the Storm Chasers off the board over the final four frames.

Nashville hitters picked up steam as the night wore on. A blooper fell for Jon Singleton to plate the Sounds first run, scoring Tyrone Taylor in the first. It stayed a 1-0 game until Keston Hiura crushed his ninth homer of the month, a solo shot in the sixth.

For the second straight night, the Sounds piled on late. Tyler Naquin and Brian Navarreto added RBI in back-to-back at-bats in the eighth. Patrick Dorrian joined the RBI party with a single that scored Naquin and put Nashville up five runs.

Despite striking out just one batter, Boushley forced weak contact for his best start so far in 2023. Fernandez struck out three in his two innings of work. Andrews lowered his ERA to 1.17 on the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning which included two strikeouts.

Hiura and Andruw Monasterio totaled three hits on the night. Taylor and Bolt contributed doubles as the Sounds mashed 11 total hits.

Right-hander Janson Junk (2-0, 0.57) will go for his third win as a Sound in tomorrow night's game. Left-hander Austin Cox (0-0, 3.14) gets the start for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

* Keston Hiura is now tied for the International League lead with nine homers this season. It's the third time he has hit a home run in consecutive games. * Over his last two starts, Caleb Boushley is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA (10.1 IP/1 ER) and a 0.58 WHIP. * Tyrone Taylor went 1-for-4 with a double in his second rehab start of the stint. * Jon Singleton (1-for-4, RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a single. He did not reach via walk for the first time in nine games. * Nashville's four shutouts are the most in Triple-A.

