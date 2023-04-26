Sounds Stymie Storm Chasers in Shutout Victory
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (12-10) followed up their dominant win yesterday with a shutout on Wednesday, taking down the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-0 at First Horizon Park.
It was another dominant performance by the Sounds pitching staff for the team's fourth shutout of the season. Caleb Boushley (1-1) worked five quiet innings, holding the Storm Chasers to a couple of hits. Omaha bats stayed cool when the Nashville bullpen got into the game, as Pedro Fernandez, Cam Robinson and Clayton Andrews combined to keep the Storm Chasers off the board over the final four frames.
Nashville hitters picked up steam as the night wore on. A blooper fell for Jon Singleton to plate the Sounds first run, scoring Tyrone Taylor in the first. It stayed a 1-0 game until Keston Hiura crushed his ninth homer of the month, a solo shot in the sixth.
For the second straight night, the Sounds piled on late. Tyler Naquin and Brian Navarreto added RBI in back-to-back at-bats in the eighth. Patrick Dorrian joined the RBI party with a single that scored Naquin and put Nashville up five runs.
Despite striking out just one batter, Boushley forced weak contact for his best start so far in 2023. Fernandez struck out three in his two innings of work. Andrews lowered his ERA to 1.17 on the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning which included two strikeouts.
Hiura and Andruw Monasterio totaled three hits on the night. Taylor and Bolt contributed doubles as the Sounds mashed 11 total hits.
Right-hander Janson Junk (2-0, 0.57) will go for his third win as a Sound in tomorrow night's game. Left-hander Austin Cox (0-0, 3.14) gets the start for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
* Keston Hiura is now tied for the International League lead with nine homers this season. It's the third time he has hit a home run in consecutive games. * Over his last two starts, Caleb Boushley is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA (10.1 IP/1 ER) and a 0.58 WHIP. * Tyrone Taylor went 1-for-4 with a double in his second rehab start of the stint. * Jon Singleton (1-for-4, RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a single. He did not reach via walk for the first time in nine games. * Nashville's four shutouts are the most in Triple-A.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2023
- Murphy Ks Five Over 4.2 Innings as SWB Beats WooSox 4-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Shewmake's Long Home Run Decides 2-1 Victory Over Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Shutout Jumbo Shrimp to Extend Win Streak to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Stymie Storm Chasers in Shutout Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Blanked by Lehigh Valley 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons' Offense Stalls Against Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Topple Bulls 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- 'Birds Beat Bulls by Blasting Baseballs - Memphis Redbirds
- Wings Defeat St. Paul 7-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Enhance "Woofster's WonderDogs" Program - Worcester Red Sox
- Two-Out Runs Hurt Saints as Five-Game Winning Streak Ends in 7-2 Loss to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Order up: IronPigs to Become Hoagies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bolting to the Bigs: Pirates Select Contract of No. 23 Prospect Cody Bolton - Indianapolis Indians
- Mookie Wilson to Visit Harbor Park on May 21 - Norfolk Tides
- Brenden Dixon Launches First Grand Slam in Indians Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- St. Louis Options Top Prospect Walker to Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Marlins' Wendle Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Abbott Dazzles in Debut But Bats Can't Hold On, Falling 9-5 to Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Splits Series-Opening Doubleheader at Toledo on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Go 1-1 in Wednesday Doubleheader - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Flips Script with 9-5 Win - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 26, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Winning Streak Snapped In Pitcher's Duel - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 2-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Chasers Drop Series Opener to Sounds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-13) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Open Road Series at Iowa with 9-4 Win - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.