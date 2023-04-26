Wings Defeat St. Paul 7-2

The Rochester Red Wings downed the St. Paul Saints Wednesday night at Innovative Field, 7-2, in game two of their six-game set. RHP Jake Irvin helped the Wings snap their five-game skid as he picked up his second win on the season.

St. Paul kicked off the scoring with a third inning home run but the Wings responded quickly, when LF Chad Pinder logged his first homer of the year to tie the game at one in the fourth. 2B Darren Baker drove in a pair of runs to push the Wings ahead, 3-1, heading into the fifth.

The Saints responded when the 2022 Red Wings Team MVP, Andrew Stevenson, hit an RBI single in the sixth. It wasn't enough to keep up with the Wings batters, as back-to-back doubles from RF Franklin Barreto and LF Chad Pinder extended the Wings lead to 5-2 before a RBI single from 2B Derek Hill fortified the Wings' lead, 7-2. Both teams went scoreless in the final two frames, and the Wings picked up their first win of the series.

RHP Jake Irvin (2-2, 5.64) took the ball and earned the win for Rochester. The Minnesota native worked 5.1 innings, allowing five hits on two earned, striking out a season-high six batters. LHP Jose Ferrer, RHP Andres Machado, and RHP Jordan Weems combined to hold St. Paul scoreless for the final 3.2 innings. RHP Jose De Leon (0-1, 2.95) took the loss for St. Paul.

The Diamond Pro Player of the game is Chad Pinder, who logged multiple extra-base hits in the win, something he did just twice in 111 games with Oakland a season ago. The righty finished 2-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBI.

The Wings return to action at Innovative Field Thursday morning as RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 4.25) is set to take on St. Paul's RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 5.59). First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m.

